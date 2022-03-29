On a Roll … at Gaiss’ Market

Though I’m often in search of unique and outside-the-box sandwiches, I also like to include a wide variety of classics in this column to make sure all bases are covered. Cheesesteaks, Italian subs and things of that nature have all been covered in On a Roll and will continue to be.
A few weeks back I featured a BLT that I had high hopes for, but it ended up missing the mark. Someone asked me where I would suggest they go instead for a great BLT, and I was embarrassed to say that I didn’t have a go-to spot ready to recommend. That needed to be changed immediately, so I put my thinking cap on for a minute and asked myself — what is the key to a really great BLT? Well, really great bacon, obviously.
So I headed down to the one place I know on at the Jersey Shore that smokes their own bacon on site – Gaiss’ Market in Villas.
Gaiss’ is a charming, old-school butcher shop, market and deli that stocks a checklist of amazing culinary items in an incredibly small space. Everything from fresh sausages and various smoked meats to bacon on a stick and a full lineup of house-branded seasonings, spices and sauces are there for the taking. It’s the kind of place where I always have trouble walking out without at least 10 more items than I originally came in for.
I ordered up their BLT and hoped it would clear the good name of this sandwich once and for all. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: The BLT at Gaiss’ comes on a long, soft torpedo roll, which flips the script from the get-go, as most spots traditionally serve this sandwich on some form of basic white bread. The roll was sturdy, but on the softer side, and that was a good thing, as an overly crusty or hard roll wouldn’t pair well with a BLT. This one was just doughy enough and had some great flavor, too.
The Meat: As mentioned, Gaiss’ Market actually produces their own bacon, alongside many other meats such as pork roll, hot dogs and some of the most furiously delicious sausages you will find anywhere – including their bacon and cheddar brats that are hands down the best in South Jersey. Not everything they sell is smoked on site, though, so when ordering your BLT, be sure to ask for the house-made bacon if you want the good stuff.
I was so happy to take my first bite into the sandwich and find such wonderfully crisp and tasty bacon. It performed a perfect balancing act between salty and smoky, with neither element being too overpowering. While I could have used one or two more slices of it, I enjoyed what was on there immensely.
The Veggies: The L was shredded and crisp, and the T cool and refreshing. Each was a lovely counter to the bacon’s savory porkiness. And I can only imagine that when Jersey tomatoes are in season, this sandwich could be out-of-control good. I’ll be back in July to confirm that.
The Cheese: I know – cheese is not listed in the abbreviated ingredients B, L or T, but outside of the fact that BLTC is a less catchy name, I have never really understood why my good buddy Mr. Cheese was not allowed in the clubhouse when it came to this sandwich. I’m never one to support this kind of culinary blackballing, so I added a bit of white American to my sub, and I didn’t regret it one bit. Fight the power.
The Condiment: Mayo, of course. They used Hellman’s, which is the standard and tasted fine, but for a place that makes so many of their own sauces, mustards, dressings and condiments, a nice homemade mayo that you can’t get at every local supermarket would have taken things up a notch.
The Bottom Line: The BLT at Gaiss’ market was excellent and more than exceeded in its job re-instating my faith in this archetypal sandwich. And the store itself is an absolute treasure. But I must say that Gaiss’ sandwich menu needs a serious overhaul. This place puts out some of the best smoked meats anywhere in the area, yet the menu is fairly basic and doesn’t play to their strengths like it should. How is there a case full of fresh brats, kielbasa and Italian sausages 5 feet away, but no sausage sandwich of any kind on the menu?? That should be their flagship sub. Why are the house-made pork roll and bacon not the stars of their own incredible breakfast sandwiches? With a few tweaks, the deli counter and grill at Gaiss’ could have a line around the block if they wanted to.
The Score: 8.8
Gaiss’ Market is located at 1215 Bayshore Road in Villas. Go to GaissMarket.com.