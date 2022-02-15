On a Roll … at Essl’s Dugout

Every day restauranteurs sink millions of dollars into creating gorgeously shiny new restaurants that sparkle from top to bottom. But as nice as those places may look, and as enjoyable as a meal at a fancy restaurant can be, there is something indefinably wonderful about a rough-around-the-edges, hole-in-the-wall, greasy spoon.
You know the type of place I’m talking about: maybe it’s got fake wood paneling on the walls that’s been there since the Nixon administration, there’s a good chance the Formica-topped tables are peeling and cracked and the kitchen — a 5x5 space manned by a lightning fast short order cook who effortlessly juggles 20 orders at a clip — is where some seriously tasty comfort food gets churned out.
Places like this are absolute treasures. And sadly, they are becoming more and more rare these days as many a mom and pop have long since retired or passed away, with nobody stepping up to take over the reins behind the counter.
But there is one spot on the border of Pleasantville and West Atlantic City that is still as wonderfully grizzled as it ever was — Essl’s Dugout.
Essl’s has been a staple in South Jersey since opening its doors 49 years ago. Original owners Bob and Sharon Essl sold the place to Carey and Bob Hettmansperger, who have kept the spirit of Essl’s the same while adding a coat of paint here and there and a few subtle tweaks. And yes, “The Messl” – Essl’s famous sandwich consisting of your choice of breakfast meat, fried egg, cheese and home-fried potatoes is still on the menu — is still their No. 1 seller and is still as good as you remember it.
I popped in recently around lunchtime, and as much as I love a good Messl, I decided to break from tradition and order something else a bit more out of the ordinary.
I stumbled upon The Mac Attack — a popular special consisting of an 8-ounce burger patty topped with jack cheese, pork roll, bacon, smoked BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, tomato and a sunny-side-up egg all on a kaiser roll with a side of potato salad. Yes, it was enormous. No, I could not finish it in one sitting. But here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: A simple and sturdy kaiser roll stepped to the plate and did a commendable job of containing this beast. “We tried to use a Martin’s Potato Roll, but it just fell apart,” Bob Hettmansperger says. That was not a problem with this bun, and impressively it lasted through the entire meal without disintegrating.
The Meats: Oh boy, where do I start? The burger alone was a half-pounder, which made for an already imposing, yet exciting start. Its flavor was good, but I probably should have asked for it medium rare. Oh well, my bad. The pulled pork was divine — tender and lightly coated with BBQ sauce, while the pork roll and bacon each added welcome doses of smoke, salt, texture and substance.
The Cheese: A nice slice of perfectly melted jack cheese rested upon the burger patty, but some of its flavor got a bit lost in the meat mountain before me. To be fair, only the strongest and sharpest cheeses would be able to cut through a sandwich like this. Pepper jack might have had a shot or maybe an extra sharp cheddar. I’ll try one of those next time.
The Veggies: Super-crisp lettuce and some thick-cut slices of tomato added moisture and managed to cut the heaviness of this behemoth beautifully.
The Condiments: The yolk of the sunny-side-up egg combined with the tang of the BBQ sauce provided more than any squirt of ketchup could ever do.
The Side: The potato salad was creamy and chunky — a perfect sidekick.
The Bottom Line: The Mac Attack is literally not for the faint of heart and requires an absolutely massive appetite, but it’s also damn good. Split one if you are intimidated. And don’t be afraid to get messy — that’s half the fun.
The Score: 8.8
Essl’s Dugout is located at 7001 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville. Go to EsslsDugoutNJ.com.