On a Roll … at El Pueblo Taqueria

When most people think of Mexican food, they think of tacos, burritos, tamales and any of the other usual suspects that you’ll find on menus everywhere from your local Taco Bell to the best tequila bar in town.
What you probably don’t associate much with Mexican food are sandwiches, but the fact of the matter is that one of the tastiest south-of-the-border treats around is the torta, which is in fact a Mexican sandwich.
I had a hankering for a torta recently, so I did a bit of research to try and find a spot serving them up in South Jersey. I struck paydirt when I stumbled upon El Pueblo Taqueria, a small space in a strip mall in North Cape May that boasts an impressive lineup of torta varieties.
It was tough to decide between such tempting options as the La Hawaiana with chicken, pineapple, chipotle, lettuce, avocado and quesillo; the La Diabla, with chorizo, eggs, fried onions, refried beans, rajas, quesillo and guajillo cream; or the La Cubana, an absolute monster of a torta containing breaded chicken, ham, hot dog, chorizo, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeños, refried beans and quesillo.
All of them sounded awesome, but in the end I opted for the La Milanesa, which featured breaded chicken, quesillo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeños, refried beans and mayonnaise on a Mexican-style bolillo roll.
The Bread: My torta was served on a bolillo, which is similar to a Portuguese roll and is commonly used for tortas. This one was a bit softer than ones I have had in the past, which resulted in a lack of crispness to the exterior, which was a shame. But the bread was flavorful and fresh, its only other downfall being that it struggled to contain the ingredients that were piled high. The creaminess of the avocado made everything slide around a lot, too.
The Meat: The chicken was tender and juicy, as it should be, and it tasted good, but the breading succumbed to the moisture of the other ingredients, which made it mushy and without structure or any real crispiness.
The Cheese: Oaxacan quesillo was an awesome choice of cheese, and it worked perfectly on this sandwich. Essentially a Mexican version of string cheese, its texture was delightful, and its mild flavor and elasticity was both unique and supremely enjoyable.
The Veggies: A garden’s worth of vegetables made it into the lineup on this torta. Lettuce and tomato were both fresh and added a cool crunch, while the aforementioned avocado did the same, but with a nice creaminess to boot. The refried beans were OK but seemed unnecessary as its flavor got lost in the mix. The most essential of all ended up being the pickled jalapenos, which brought in a mild bite and an awesome briny pepper flavor that gave the whole thing just the right amount of kick.
The Condiment: Mayo doubled down on the creaminess that the avocado already brought to the mix, ensuring the sandwich had absolutely, positively zero chance of ever being accused of being too dry.
The Bottom Line: I enjoyed the La Milanesa, and despite a few stumbles with the lack of crispness of both the breading and the bolillo, it was a fine sandwich overall and absolutely satisfied my craving for a torta. Although my craving was satiated for the moment, with so many other really interesting torta options on the menu, my desire to try them all will having me returning again soon.
The Score: 7.7
El Pueblo Taqueria is located at 3704 Bayshore Road in North Cape May. Go to ElPuebloTaqueria.com.