On a Roll … at Chico & Sons

Since I began writing this column, a lot of people have told me that I need to make a point of visiting Chico & Sons in Northfield. Truth be told, I was already a fan of the place, having enjoyed many a lunch from this very spot over the years.
But I always played it safe, ordering my standard chicken cutlet sub with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and extra mayo. This is often my go-to sandwich at any spot where I am unsure of what to order. Generally speaking, it serves me well.
Chico & Sons’ menu really tempts you to stray from your old favorites, as the list of sandwiches is lengthy and intriguing but not unapproachable. In fact, most of the menu features classics you might find at other delis and sub shops, but often with an inventive twist or two in the mix that you might not see coming.
A few people recommended “The Soprano” featuring roast pork, sharp provolone, fire-roasted peppers, pickled onions and chimichurri sauce. It certainly piqued my interest, so I decided to give it a whirl.
The Bread: A long, thin, torpedo-style roll with sesame seeds made for a sturdy and tasty vessel for The Soprano. Crisp enough on the outside, but soft as you sink your teeth in, the bread started everything out on the right foot.
The Meat: Exceptionally juicy and shredded finely, the texture of the roast pork on The Soprano reminded me of a cheesesteak. In fact, the whole sandwich kind of eats like a cheesesteak despite the ingredients differing vastly. But as much as I love a great steak, the pork made for a nice change of flavor.
The Cheese: Sharp provolone was melted into the meat in such a way that the two became entwined seamlessly. And the sharpness of the cheese stood up to the other ingredients, where a milder provolone would have easily gotten lost. But a bit more cheese overall would have been nice.
The Veggies: The fire-roasted peppers brought big flavor without taking up the physical room that more bulky veggies like leaf lettuce or a big, round tomato slice might have. And the pickled onions were a nice pivot, taming the bite that a raw onion typically packs and replacing it with a tangy, briny goodness that you don’t find on many sandwiches.
The Condiments: Essentially an oil and vinegar base with parsley, garlic and oregano making appearances, the chimichurri sauce elevated the sandwich, eliminating any need for mayos, mustards, aiolis or any other condiments at all.
The Bottom Line: There was very little to complain about on The Soprano. I have often shied away from the classic Philly-style roast pork sandwiches that you find at famous spots like DiNic’s or John’s Roast Pork due to my hatred of broccoli rabe, but Chico & Sons has solved that problem for me with this sub by swapping out that vile weed for some far more palatable ingredients. Good work.
The Score: 8.9
Chico & Sons is located at 1620 Tilton Road, Northfield. Go to ChicoAndSons.com.