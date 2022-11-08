On a Roll … at Chicken Guy

Fast food chicken has seen a boom in the last few years, much of it thanks to the ever growing popularity of spots like Chick-Fil-A and Popeye’s, each of which put out some fairly high-quality chicken sandwiches.
But recently, a new contender from a very familiar face has entered the battle – Chicken Guy. The latest offering from love-him-or-hate-him celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Chicken Guy opened its doors at the end of the summer in the food court area at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.
Chicken Guy sticks pretty exclusively to the chicken theme – chicken tenders to be exact. So no burgers, fish sandwiches or even wings are found anywhere on the menu. You can choose to have your chicken tenders on their own (with your choice of a plethora of dipping sauces), on top of a salad or in one of their numerous sandwich options. I went for the latter, opting for the Sauce Boss – which consisted of a pair of chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles along with two of their signature sauces. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: The now all-but-standard brioche-style bun held everything together on my sandwich. It was tasty, buttery and a touch sweet, as expected. If I’m being honest, although I enjoy a brioche, I think the trend is getting a bit long in the tooth, but at the end of the day it did taste good, so I can’t complain.
The Chicken: Two of the largest chicken tenders I have ever seen more than covered the bun and served as the main attraction here. The breading was extra crunchy, but decidedly different than the styles you might find on either Chick-Fil-A or Popeye’s sandwiches. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, you can get these grilled or fried, but if you are going to a fast food restaurant for grilled chicken, you are sort of missing the point.
The Veggies: The Sauce Boss comes topped with finely shredded lettuce as well as tomato and pickles (which have become a standard on these types of chicken sandwiches). The one veggie I was unsure of was the onions, as onions on chicken sandwiches are a bit out of the ordinary, but I was pleasantly surprised at how well the flavor combo worked.
The Sauces: A list of 22 sauce options are available at Chicken Guy, and much fun can be had simply ordering up a bunch of them (they are only 50 cents each) and dunking your chicken fingers haphazardly while you explore the various flavors. My sandwich came with two, and I selected Nashville Hot Honey and Blue Cheese. The heat and sweet of the honey was balanced perfectly by the blue cheese, making this an excellent pairing.
The Bottom Line: Chicken Guy may not be reinventing the wheel, but they offer a great option for fans of an American classic. The only question is whether the sandwich itself is really necessary at all, as the fingers on their own with a small army of sauces may be all you need.
The Score: 7.7
Chicken Guy is located inside Harrah’s Resort at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to ChickenGuy.com.