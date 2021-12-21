On a Roll … at Bellino’s Market

If you ask just about anyone for a recommendation on where to grab lunch in and around Galloway, Bellino’s Market is almost always one of the first places named. Local Chef Chris Bellino opened up his specialty deli with his wife Suzanne back in 2017 after spending nine years as the executive chef at The Smithville Inn, where his menu regularly featured outside-the-box concepts fueled by exceptional creativity.
Bellino’s Market has thrived ever since, offering up everything from fresh homemade sausage to mac and cheese, salads, baked goods and more. They even have a killer selection of sodas, with the full lineups from great brands like Boylan’s and Jarritos all chilling in the cooler.
I have been to Bellino’s many times, but often for things like meats, pastas and many of Suzanne’s incredible desserts, which are stellar. Yet, somehow, I had never tried any of their sandwiches, so I figured now was as good a time as any to remedy that.
After a quick look at the menu I decided to try the spicy chicken cutlet panini, a stacked and pressed sandwich consisting of a breaded chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, remoulade and lettuce on ciabatta bread. Here’s what I thought of it:
The Bread: Being a panini, I understood that the bread was going to be pressed, which eliminates almost all of the doughy and chewy aspects of it. What it loses in doughiness, it gains in crispiness, and this held true of this sandwich. The bread was tasty with some nice textured grill marks, a result of the sandwich press.
The Meat: A chicken cutlet is always a fantastic choice for a sandwich meat, and this one was juicy and perfectly cooked. The actual breading was a bit on the mushy side, however, so it lacked the nice crunch that you want from a fresh cutlet.
The Cheese: My sandwich came with pepper Jack cheese which really shined, adding both flavor and a nice punch of spice. And because this was a grilled sandwich, the cheese was melty and gooey, which made it that much more enjoyable.
The Veggies: The only real weak point here. Shredded lettuce on a grilled sandwich is a misstep in my opinion. Lettuce works best when cool and crisp, and on this sandwich it was neither.
The Condiments: You don’t see a ton of elements of Creole cooking in the Northeast, so the addition of remoulade as the sauce on this sandwich was a nice touch. It was creamy – almost like a twisted up version of a tartar sauce — and complemented the chicken quite well. Next time I’ll ask for a little extra on the side for dipping.
The Bottom Line: The spicy chicken cutlet panini at Bellino’s made for a nice change of pace from your more traditional chicken cutlet sandwiches. I enjoyed the creative addition of the remoulade and the kick from the pepper Jack. I would be curious to see how it might be with a thick, Southern-style breading and maybe a few bread-and-butter pickles in place of the lettuce. But, either way, it’s just one more in a long line of quality dishes from a local chef done good.
The Score: 7.3
Bellino’s Market is located at 45 S. New York Road in Smithville. Go to BellinosMarket.com.