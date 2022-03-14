On a Roll … at Bagliani’s Market

Growing up in North Jersey, Italian delis were everywhere. I lived about a hundred yards away from one — the legendary Villaggio’s Deli in Ridgefield - for the first 20 years of my life, and it never dawned on me that having a place like this nearby was unique in any way. I always assumed that every region of America was also blessed with this particular style of culinary specialty shop.
As I started to spend more time in South Jersey, I began to realize how rare they are, and so when someone tipped me off about the sandwiches at Bagliani’s Market in Hammonton, I had to make the trip.
A staple of Hammonton since opening up shop in 1959, Bagliani’s is essentially a miniature supermarket — the kind of place grandmothers swear by with good reason. You can find all kinds of fresh meats, boutique sauces, pastas, olives, salads, cheeses and other specialty items here, and it doesn’t come along with any of the annoying trendy hipster-ish vibe that so many spots seem to exude lately. This place is as old school as it gets.
They are known for their sausage, which is made in house and is beloved by many. And I was tempted to order the classic sausage and peppers sub off of their lengthy sandwich menu, but I thought that would be too obvious of a choice. I wanted to dig a little and maybe even gamble a bit on what the deep cuts on the menu might surprise me with. And much like blackjack, when you play fast and loose, you might win big, but you also might go home with nothing but a heaping pile of regret. More on that later.
When I spotted the Italian BLT, my curiosity got the best of me. I had never heard of an Italian BLT before, but the idea of subbing in pancetta for traditional bacon while also adding a basil mayo sold me on the concept. Here is what I thought of it:
The Bread: Traditionally this sandwich comes on toast, but when I saw the option of a seeded Liscio’s sub roll I went for that instead. Going with the larger roll also meant getting a bit more pancetta – 5 ounces instead of 3 – and yes, I paid a bit more for that. The roll itself was as good as expected. Sturdy and flavorful, with the seeds adding to the taste and texture.
The Meat: Here’s where the problem started. While I generally am a huge fan of pancetta – which is Italian bacon for those not in the know – I was taken aback after my first bite due to how salty the meat was. And yes, I know that bacon is always salty, and that is to be expected, but this was beyond anything I have encountered in the bacon world before. And it was so overpowering that it made it really tough to enjoy the sandwich.
The Veggies: Shredded lettuce and fresh tomato slices were on point, but barely helped to counter the saltiness of the pancetta.
The Condiment: Bagliani’s subbed in basil mayo for the Hellman’s, and that was a nice touch as the herb flavor offered an interesting detour for the palate. I should have ordered extra, though, as I definitely could have used a bit more of it.
The Side: No side came with the sandwich, which is to be expected, as it’s a simple deli counter, but I wisely decided to purchase some fresh mozzarella for myself as a side anyway. After struggling with the salt bomb before me, I began adding the mozzarella balls to the sandwich in order to try and balance it out with something milder. To my surprise this method actually worked pretty well. And it made sense, because fresh mozzarella is always enhanced by a bit of salt anyway. But I still only got through half the sandwich before throwing in the towel.
The Bottom Line: I really wanted to love the Italian BLT, as I really was digging everything else about Bagliani’s, but this sandwich was simply too salty to be enjoyable. That said, if you do order it, I strongly suggest you add the fresh mozzarella to it and perhaps even a drizzle of honey to counter the salinity of the pancetta. Or maybe just order the sausage and peppers like everybody else does. Lesson learned.
The Score: 3.3
Bagliani’s Market is located at 417 12th St. in Hammonton. Go to Baglianis.com.