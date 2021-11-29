On a Roll … at Bagel Gourmet

Often, when I look for subjects for this column, I try and search for sandwiches that are a little unique or outside the norm in some way. Maybe it’s a traditional sub presented in a nontraditional way, or maybe it has a list of ingredients not normally found between two pieces of bread; maybe it has a crazy sauce on it or a flavor combination I haven’t come across before. All of these are valid reasons to stop in and give something a try, but sometimes you are just in the mood for a classic — one that comes without any crazy twists or turns.
Such was the case recently when I decided to head out to Bagel Gourmet for a bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich. Full disclosure — Bagel Gourmet makes my favorite bagel in South Jersey. They have several locations in and around Galloway, and their original Leeds Point location has been my go-to spot for a simple sesame bagel with butter for years. I can’t even count the amount of times I have dropped their name when someone asks me for a bagel recommendation.
But, for whatever reason, despite visiting pretty frequently, I haven’t often ordered their breakfast sandwiches very often. But on this day I did. And here is what I thought of it:
The Bagel: The egg bagel here was my choice for this particular sandwich. A good, all-around bagel, its strength lies in its simplicity. A dense, doughy masterpiece free of seeds, raisins or any other silliness, it paired well with the other ingredients on the sandwich. Its one downfall was its size, which was on the small side.
The Meat: Bacon was cast as the star of the show here, but sadly, it didn’t deliver. A distinct lack of crispiness was the first cause for concern, as was the portion, which seemed skimpy, but the fact that the strips were also nearly room temperature was its true downfall. I imagine these were likely pulled from a larger batch that was prepared ahead of time. That’s fine, a lot of places do that, because cooking fresh bacon for every sandwich would take way too long, but either way, it needs to be nice and hot when it hits the bagel.
The Egg: Sort of a cross between fried and scrambled, the egg on my sandwich was well cooked and tasty, although I always feel like these types of sandwiches would benefit from the addition of a second egg. Using just one makes it less appealing, especially from a visual standpoint, but if you want two eggs, you have to order two eggs, and alas I did not, so no fault to Bagel Gourmet on this one.
The Cheese: A standard slice of American did its job nicely with zero complaints from me. Fancy cheeses have no place on a blue collar breakfast classic such as this.
The Condiments: While I recognize that the use of ketchup on eggs is frowned upon by certain folks within the breakfast world, I also recognize that I don’t care what those people think. Bring on the Heinz.
The Bottom Line: The bacon egg and cheese at Bagel Gourmet wasn’t bad, and it definitely beats anything you will find at Wawa, but I wasn’t blown away by any means. I kept wanting to like it more than I did, because I really love their bagels, but this particular sandwich ultimately came up short, likely due to the not-so-sizzly bacon and the fact that it just felt a bit on the skimpy side overall. I guess I’ll be sticking to my beloved sesame bagel with butter from now on, and I’ve got no problems with that.
The Score: 5.3
Bagel Gourmet is located at 162 S. New York Road in Leeds Point. Go to FamousBagelGourmet.com.