Oh my dear - the pumpkin beers are here!

It’s hard to believe this summer is almost over. Time just whizzes by and moments that cannot be recaptured are gone. I hope everyone made good use of their time off and visited lots of breweries, distilleries and good beer bars in the state. There is still time to make the best of it before the winter hours set in.
But to usher in my favorite time of year, you need to make way for the pumpkin beers and Oktoberfests.
After one of the hottest summers on record, we are ready for the beers of fall. Years ago, they competed to bring out the beers in July but, with the thinning of the herd, now its mid-August again when they begin to appear. Pumpkin beers are very subjective — some people love them, while others won’t go near them. I like most of them and will buy them whenever available. I usually tend toward the Imperial versions with a little more ABV and less over-the-top spice. Look for some of these local and regional favorites: Spellbound Pumpkin Ale, Dogfish Punkin, River Horse Hipp-O-Lantern, Southern Tier Warlock, Shipyard Pumpkinhead and Smashed Pumpkin, Tuckahoe Holly Beach Pumpkin, Glasstown Pumpkin, Iron Hill Pumpkin, Ship Bottom Imperial Pumpkin and King’s Road Gourd Grief. Elysian from Seattle usually produces four different pumpkin ales, all excellent. Check your local stores for a wide variety.
Of course, the fall lagers appear at the same time to console those who are not thrilled with the spice beers. Oktoberfest/Marzen is probably the most well-known and popular. This German-style has been produced for centuries in celebration of Oktoberfest in Munich, an amazing carnival-like atmosphere of food, fun and over indulgence. Though most of the best of these are produced in Germany, some American breweries produce a true-to-original version. I must say though that the beer you get in the tents is nowhere near what the original was. The tents at Oktoberfest are populated largely by Americans so, in deference to the American palate, it seems the beer has been lightened to satisfy our love for domestic styles. True Marzens are available mostly in the breweries and pubs away from the event. But many are actually shipped to the US to enjoy at home. Some of the best German-made Oktoberfest beers here in America are Hacker-Pschorr, Spaten, Augustiner, Hofbrau, Lowenbrau and Paulaner.
On the local scene, check out Slack Tide’s version, Slacktoberfest, with lots of malt and noble hops. Cape May Brewing Co. has theirs on tap now, and it is a great version of this classic brew. Mudhen will be pouring their Festbier beginning at noon Friday, Sept. 16, alongside a menu of German cuisine. Glasstown in Millville is also hitting the taps and cans with their Oktoberfest as you read this. Fort Nonsense in Randolph brewed the Unsinn Machen Oktoberfest for the season and Three 3s Bierstiefel Festbier.
Lots of varieties,
but IPAs still ruleBut don’t despair, slushies, smoothies and seltzers are still on the menus and will be for some time I’m guessing. Their popularity has altered the thinking of many a classical brewer but you can’t argue with success. With the reinstatement of the inane rules, everything that keeps the breweries afloat is a good thing.
Magnify Brewing in Fairfield in collaboration with Tin Barn Brewing from Chester, NY, took their Big Pulp Fruited Sour and blended with their Melted Gelato to produce Melted Pulp Smoothie Sour with peach, pineapple, mango, Tang and vanilla ice cream. On the opposite end of the spectrum, they have reprised the Fit For Royalty Triple IPA also collaborated with Tin Barn. At 10.5% ABV, it is hopped with citra cryo, citra and comet salvo.
Slack Tide in Clermont has released their latest version of Haywire Twist fruited sour with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. Also returning is their Livewell IPA with citra, amarillo and centennial hops.
Down the road at COHO, a 5.7% ABV Cherry Almond Milkshake Sour recently hit the handles aptly named Shut Up! Karen, as owner Karen Buckingham loves Amaretto sours and requested Justin brew this for her.
Gusto in North Cape May has an amazing list of great beers. From their 3.7% ABV coffee dark mild to a 5% ABV fruited sour to 9.1% ABV imperial stout and a 9.5% ABV triple IPA, the beers really hit the mark for everyone.
Cape May also has an eclectic menu of 20+ beers. Their Cape May IPA and Coastal Evacuation are classic IPAs, but they have become known for other products as well.
This month brings back fan-favorite Apple Bomb, an 8% ABV fruit beer as well as the fall flagships, Devil’s Reach and Honey Porter. Both will return to taps and shelves, with the Honey Porter reprising in 12-ounce cans for its second year. They continue pumping out new beers on a regular basis and their latest is Root Beer Float, a limited release available only in the taproom and the Brewtique. We attended the release and it was well-received by all there. The slushie machines continue to churn away and flavors are changed up regularly.
Flying Fish in Somerdale has upped its IPA game with Dually Double IPA with double loads of citra, azacca, strata and mosaic hops imparting lots of grapefruit flavor.
Up in Little Ferry, Brix City produced a milkshake DIPA brewed with lactose, double dry-hopped with citra and mosaic and conditioned on jars of fluffy peanut butter and strawberry puree named PB + Jams as well a Strawberry Jams(less the PB). An 8%abv Visions of Haze is also on the list: a NEIPA of 8%abv dry-hopped with waimea, nelson sauvin and motueka hops.
Jughandle in Tinton Falls rolled out a Hop N’ Roll Milkshake IPA with lactose and hopped with El Dorado, sultana, Idaho gem and citra. In a more classic vein, their Hardtail Cream Ale brewed with flaked corn and honey malt is light and sweet on the palate.
Jersey Cyclone up in Somerset brought out their Solara NEIPA, a 7.2% ABV juicy and hazy IPA brewed with cashmere, sabro and mosaic hops imparting lots of fruit flavors.
Use your witsWits are still popular and Source in Colts Neck has brewed one with sweet orange peel and conditioned on blood peach and Mandarin orange. Forgotten Boardwalk in Cherry Hill used their What the Butler Saw Belgian White and added blueberries and hibiscus.
Speaking of wits, Chimney in Hammonton has gone Belgian again. Synergy is a 5.9% ABV Belgian Saison with a touch of raw wheat. Also, Griz, a grisette of 4.7% ABV, is pouring. Brewed with barley and wheat and fermented with Brett Saison yeast and aged on lemongrass from Dan Graiff Farms in Newfield, this is certainly not a common find at any brewery.
HoppeningsIn spite of the state regulations, breweries move on and celebrate their anniversaries. On Saturday, Sept. 3, 7 Mile in Rio Grande will hit their 6th year mark with a celebration at the brewery. Then at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Zed’s in Marlton will mark their 5th year brewing. Vinyl in Hammonton should be celebrating their 5th anniversary this month too, so keep an eye out for details on Facebook.
Saturday, Sept. 24, is a busy beer day. Glassboro Craft Beer Festival on the Town Square is happening from noon to 5 p.m. for VIP and 1-5 p.m. for general admission. Go to GlassboroBeerFest.com for tickets. You can also attend the 5th Annual Oktoberfest On The Square in Haddon Township from noon to 10 p.m. That evening is River Horse’s Oktoberfest in Ewing from 6-10 p.m. There will be special beer releases and casks, live music and games.
Prosit!