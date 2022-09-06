Ocean Casino’s Makai brings island flavors to Atlantic City

Despite a plethora of beaches and picturesque spots to enjoy over-water sunsets, South Jersey’s dining scene has a relatively few options when it comes to island flavors.
Outside of the occasional tropical drink, pickings are slim in these parts, but we managed to find a taste of Hawaiian bliss in the most unexpected of spots – an Atlantic City casino.
Ocean Casino Resort’s Makai restaurant opened up late last year and currently serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, each of which are devoted to a Pan-Pacific style of cuisine.
The spaceMakai is a casual spot – no need to fuss over fancy outfits in order to grab a bite here – and the location couldn’t be better, as it sits just across from the 6th floor entrance to the self-parking garage, meaning it’s a quick in and out for those looking to eat and run without dealing with a long trek across the casino floor.
Once inside the space is vast, open and airy. Despite the name, the overall look of Makai doesn’t scream Hawaii in any overt way, so if you were expecting bamboo walls packed with kitschy tiki décor and waitresses in grass skirts, you’ll have to look elsewhere. It’s modern and stylish, but not trying too hard to be cool, with a bar on the left and an expansive dining room as the main space.
The food No matter what time of day you go, you’ll likely find something familiar to order. Though the theme here is island cuisine, it’s mostly presented as a twist or punch-up to common American dishes.
In fact, the menu features a list of traditional American breakfast and lunch items such as omelets – available in cheese, western, bacon and cheese, egg white and crab and asparagus varieties; Steak and Eggs, a monster-sized fruit bowl and Eggs Benedict, as well as burgers and salads.
The Island flavors begin to seep in when you explore a bit further. The Kalua Pork & Eggs is a divine Hawaiian-based dish (and a massive one), consisting of slow-braised pork and a duo of eggs prepared to your liking, all topped with hollandaise and crispy onions and served with a side of home fries.
The Loco Moko blends sticky rice with Makai gravy, a sunny side up egg and smoked bacon, while those craving something on a bun will enjoy the Big Island Breakfast Sammie, a change of pace from your standard P.E.C., with country ham, an over-easy egg and American cheese topped with pineapple relish on King’s Hawaiian bun with home fries.
Lunch standouts are plentiful as well. Don’t miss the Maui Onion Rings, a beer-battered winner of an app that is served with a tasty and addictive smoked chili ranch sauce. Eating lighter is easy here too, with options including a Shrimp Ceviche with mango, avocado, serrano chilis, lychee and crispy taro chips; or the Poke Bowl, with your choice of tuna or salmon with sticky rice, edamame, Japanese pickles, pineapple, papaya and sriracha aioli.
Burgers and sandwiches get their own subsection of the menu, and we like the Grouper Sandwich with its combo of island slaw, cilantro and spicy aioli on a sweet and squishy King’s Hawaiian roll.
If heading to Makai for dinner, start with the bread service — a scallion brioche served with sweet butter. From there options are plentiful, but the Smoked Guava BBQ Pork Ribs with Island Slaw and the Hawaiian Meatballs are both must-trys.
As far as entrees, don’t skip the Togarashi-Crusted Salmon with tropical salsa in a mango butter sauce or the Kona Coffee Crusted Sirloin – a 14-ounce Black Angus steak with charred onion, and house shoyu sauce.
A great burger makes for a great option whether it’s consumed at lunch or dinner, and the Hula Burger is the one to order. An all-beef patty gets topped with a soy ginger glaze, Spam (yes, Spam — Hawaiians love the stuff) and a golden pineapple jam before being loaded onto a potato roll and served with fries.
Desserts are limited to two options, a Pineapple Upside Down Cake with caramelized pineapple, cherry, coconut ice cream topped with rum caramel sauce; and a Warm Chocolate Lava Cake with mint chocolate gelato, cinnamon phyllo crisp, koloa rum anglaise and macadamia nuts.
Decisions decisions …While you may be tempted to splurge at one of the ultra-fancy spots like American Cut or Amada when heading to Ocean Casino, Makai’s fun and unusual menu makes for a unique meal with a Hawaiian flair that can be had for a few bucks less. And you don’t need to book a 10-hour flight to get there. Win/win.