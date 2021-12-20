Ocean Casino Resort continues culinary evolution with addition of New York’s legendary Serendipity3

Ocean Casino Resort continues its culinary evolution and amazing success story – it is now the No. 3 Atlantic City casino in revenue – by adding another great restaurant brand to its already impressive roster.
Serendipity3, a legendary New York establishment known for their world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, will take the place of the former Café 500 and wow guests with its “fantasy world filled with great food and dream-sized desserts.”
“We are excited to welcome this one-of-a-kind eatery to the Ocean restaurant portfolio,” says Ocean Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage Warren Richards. “Located just steps from the energy of Ovation Hall, the addition of Serendipity3 will present our guests with the chance to create memories with each bite in a playful environment that is unique to Atlantic City.”
Expected to open this spring, Serendipity3 will be the third location in the New York institution’s famed history that began in 1954. Even if you never heard of Serendipity3, you probably have seen it since it has been featured in several movies, most notably the 2001 romantic comedy “Serendipity” with Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack. Throughout its existence, it has been a celebrity magnet, attracting superstars including the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol, as well as living legends including Cher, Ryan Reynolds, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian and many more. Singer/actress Selena Gomez, who recently starred alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s “Murders in the Building,” recently became an investor and partner in Serendipity3.
“I am thrilled that we will be expanding and opening a Serendipity3 location in the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City,” Gomez says. “Many new guests will be able to visit and discover what we all love so much about the original New York location.”
The former Café 500 will receive a complete transformation and renovation to convert the space into the 8,000-square-foot, modern and whimsical Serendipity3, which will be open for brunch, dinner and late-night snacks and feature an adjacent ice cream parlor. Diners can expect everything from nachos and sliders to burgers and foot-long chili dogs to salads, pasta and sandwiches to brunch items like omelets and avocado toast.
The sweet side of Serendipity3’s menu features a bunch of Frrrozen Hot Chocolate variations, including one with salted caramel; oversized cakes and pies such as the Big Apple Pie a la mode; “Drug Store Sundaes” with three scoops of ice cream; and a section of the menu titled “Guinness World Records” that must be ordered in advance and include items such as the Golden Opulence Sundae, Le Burger Extravagant, the Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Luxe Milkshake, Foot Long Haute Dog and the “World’s Most Expensive Fries.”
Serendipity3 continues Ocean’s impressive investment into the property that has certainly paid off and will continue with more than $75 million of additional investment in 2022. Serendipity3 follows the opening of Makai, a Hawaiian-themed, casual eatery open for breakfast, lunch and dinner; Nola’s Bar & Lounge, a nightlife and live music venue; and a variety of property improvements, most notably a totally redesigned casino floor that is now much easier to navigate and includes new high-limit experiences.