Ocean Casino offers a Choco tribute

Sometimes terrible things happen in life, and, just as often, the reasons, logic and justification for these events are a complete mystery. Loved ones die suddenly and unexpectedly, deadly pandemics sweep the globe with no signs of stopping and, perhaps most perplexing of all, beloved frozen desserts get banished from the market without warning in the middle of a summer heatwave, leaving us all asking the same question: “Why?”
Such is the case with the recent news that the sadists at Klondike permanently discontinued one of their most popular treats - the Choco Taco. This much-celebrated ice cream truck favorite combined chocolate-swirled vanilla ice cream, peanuts and a chocolate shell and wrapped the entire thing in a taco-shaped cone. It brilliantly blended the charming visual aesthetics of one of the world’s most popular south-of-the-border dishes with the heavenly perfection of a generously topped ice cream cone.
And now, without much explanation, it’s gone forever.
But if there is one bit of silver lining in this whole tragic mess, it’s that the Choco Taco fan base is making itself heard. And Ocean Casino Resort has heard the cries of anguish from those devotees and stepped up to console all who grieve this loss with a fitting tribute, presented in adult beverage form.
For the entire month of August, the “CHOCO-TINI” – a cocktail based on and inspired by the now extinct Choco Taco - will be available at Makai, Distrito, Lobby Bar and Topgolf Swing Suite. The drink, which consists of Stoli Vanil Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, cream and White Crème de Cacao can be had for $11. It may not be the original, but it’s a taste of what you are missing and hopefully contains enough booze to make you forget about the whole tragedy for at least a little while.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.