NYE gastronomic options galore

Seeing off the old year with a fabulous final meal also doubles as an ideal way to usher in the New Year, so here are a few suggestions for some sensational New Year’s Eve dining opportunities in the South Jersey seashore area.
Atlantic City’s first casino, Resorts Casino Hotel, is doing NYE dinners at two of its finest dining establishments – Capriccio and Dougherty’s.
Boasting exceptional views of the ocean and Boardwalk, and dating back to Resorts’ grand opening in 1978, Capriccio has a sumptuous Italian feast available for $135 per person. The package has a choice between three appetizers, including grilled octopus with broccoli rabe, a seafood consommé, or ravioli al’uovo; and five entrée options, among them surf-and-turf, seafood zuppetta, or veal chop Milanese. Chocolate ripple cheesecake is on the dessert docket.
Dougherty’s is doing a three-course pre-fix menu for $125 that includes a choice between four appetizers, among them lobster bisque or oysters on the half shell; five entrees including 18-ounce Brazilian lobster tails or prime New York strip steak with grilled shrimp; and a choice between three desserts. The meal comes with a complimentary glass of wine or champagne, and Dougherty’s full regular menu will also be available.
Seatings at both restaurants start at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Go to ResortsAC.com or DoughertysSteak.com.
One of the top destinations on A.C.’s Orange Loop, Rhythm & Spirits will transform into a swanky supper club on New Year’s Eve, with singer Robert Polillo entertaining as the staff serves up a four-course Italian feast designed to be shared. The meal comes with dessert provided by Orange Loop neighbor Bar 32. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served until 10 p.m. Appetizer options include an antipasto salad served family style, or a Sinatra Salad with arugula and two types of Italian cheeses. Among five entrée options are the Heritage Porkchop with rosemary garlic butter over broccoli rabe; the Shrimp Fra Diavolo in San Marzano tomato sauce; or the 10-ounce Hanger Steak with smashed potatoes and roasted asparagus.
The R&S dinner is $100 per person, with a top-shelf open-bar option available for an additional $50. Dinner reservations are in one-and-a-half hour increments starting at 5 p.m.
Rhythm & Spirits is 129 South Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com for more.
Atlantic City Country Club and Harbor Pines Golf Club are both doing New Year’s Eve specials at their fine restaurants Saturday evening.
Harbor Pines Grill Room will host an elegant, gourmet a-la-carte menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m. There will also be live music and dancing. Dining options include eight choices of appetizers, soups or salads, among them the Filet Crostini ($15), which is a premium-sliced filet served on a toasted baguette with creamy horseradish sauce and bleu cheese crumbles; and the Rustic Italian Trio ($12), which includes eggplant caponata, bruschetta, and whipped garlic ricotta. There are seven entrees to choose from, among them the Surf & Turf ($58), the 16-ounce Cowboy Ribeye ($49), or the Pistachio Salmon ($34) filet topped with a creamy almond-pistachio sauce.
A.C. Country Club is also doing an a-la-carte dinner special in which guests can choose between several hand-crafted entrees, such as Lobster Tail Fra Diavolo, Cognac Surf-and-Turf, Mediterranean Lamb Chops and others. Dinner will be served between 4 and 10 p.m., and entertainment will be provided by South Philly-born crooner Tommy DelCorio Jr.
Atlantic City Country Club is at 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Harbor Pines is at 500 St. Andrews Drive in Egg Harbor Township. Go to ACCountryClub.com or HarborPines.com for more info or to make reservations.
Can’t forget Cape May County!
Cape May County is hardly in hibernation mode during the holidays, so here are a few ideas for enjoying an exceptional New Year’s Eve meal south of the Atlantic County border.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May, the Pier House at La Mer has a special four-course pre-fix menu for $99 per person, which includes a complimentary glass of Prosecco. The package has seven starter options, among them seared Cape May scallops; and a choice between grilled filet mignon, veal medallions or branzino as entrées.
The dinner also includes three choices of desserts. Reservations are required and seatings are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com for more.
The Lookout at Ferry Park is doing a four-course menu for $85 per person, with seatings at 4 and 7 p.m. The first course offers one of Cape May’s signature specialties – grilled oysters with garlic butter, Parmesan and herbed breadcrumbs. The second and fourth courses constitute an impressive array of apps and desserts, and the entrée selection has five options, among them seared scallops with butternut squash puree and wild mushrooms; and a tomahawk porkchop with wild-bean stew and apple-cider cabbage.
The Lookout at Ferry Park is at 1200 Lincoln Boulevard in North Cape May. Go to VisitFerryPark.com/the-lookout for reservations or more info.
Beach Plum Farm, a 62-acre working farm at 140 Stevens Street in West Cape May, is doing a farm-to-table celebration of New Year’s Eve from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The feast will include farm-raised chicken, heritage pork, and several varieties of its organically grown produce. The farm is BYOB, so guests are encouraged to bring their favorite bottle of wine.
The cost is $225 per person and reservations are required. Go to BeachPlumFarmCapeMay.com to make reservations or for more info.