Nobu at Caesars now accepting dining reservations

Caesars Atlantic City has just announced that Nobu Atlantic City will begin accepting dining reservations via Open Table. The iconic restaurant will serve as the first of its kind in the Atlantic City market, offering a multi-sensory journey transporting guests to a chic and glamorous setting, overlooking the beautiful beach and Atlantic Ocean.
A Nobu Hotel within Caesars will complement the signature Nobu dining experience and is slated to debut in Spring 2023.
Designed by The Rockwell Group, as guests enter the restaurant they will be welcomed with breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the famous Atlantic City beach and boardwalk. A fully visible sushi bar will give guests an up-close look at all the action as Nobu’s culinary team creates unmatched artistry using fresh ingredients and innovative techniques. Guests can dine at the bar and explore Nobu’s extensive array of whisky and its signature brands of sake and wine. The restaurant’s menu will feature some of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's signature dishes like the Black Cod Miso, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Yellowtail Jalapeño and classics such as Toro Tartare with caviar, cup sushi and Nobu crispy rice just to name a few. For celebrations, the restaurant has exclusive private dining rooms, offering both privacy and a luxurious setting for the most intimate occasions.
For more information and to secure a reservation, go to Caesars.com/caesars-ac.