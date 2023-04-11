No Reservations in Galloway keeps decadence a part of the most important meal of the day

One of the greatest things about breakfast is that somehow we have all decided that it’s socially acceptable to eat things at 7 a.m. that are clearly just desserts. Donuts, cinnamon buns, Frosted Flakes and more all pack as much sugar as any sundae, but, for some reason, nobody thinks twice about ordering one of these things as an either/or against a plate of scrambled eggs and toast.
In recent years, it seems that the whole idea of sweets for breakfast has been pushed even farther, with elaborate and decadent twists on classics like French toast and waffles becoming the norm. And while most folks aren’t preparing these kinds of dishes at home, it’s easy to find them at most diners or breakfast-centric eateries.
One such spot is No Reservations in Galloway. No Reservations is the brainchild of Chef Eric McCauley and takes its inspiration from the late great Anthony Bourdain, who hosted a show of the same name.
They specialize in breakfast and lunch dishes, with a recently revamped menu containing a tempting lineup of classics such as biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, omelets and more.
The griddle is where they really shine though, and that’s where the aforementioned sweet dishes make their mark. Pancakes pack plenty of wow factor with varieties such as Cinna’ Swirl, Blueberry Crumb, Strawberry Shortcake and Nana Banana Foster – which features warm cinnamon and brown sugar along with a maple-soaked banana topping (pecans can be added for a buck more).
Those who like a bit of salt with their sweet will enjoy the Jersey’s Stack, which layers pork roll and strips of bacon between the pancake batter for a creative and delicious morning surprise.
French toast options are plentiful as well, and add to the almost Willy Wonka-esque sugary dream-come-true that is the menu’s calling card. Choices here include Strawberry Nutella, their famous Blueberry Yum Yum which imparts a tasty lemon mint mascarpone, fresh warm blueberries, icing and a buttery crumble or the fabulous Pina Colada variety made with challah bread topped with pineapples grilled in brown sugar, toasted coconut, icing and more of that buttery crumble.
We opted for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast, which was a crowd pleaser thanks to its indulgent cinnamon brown sugar cream cheese topping which was countered brilliantly by the bread’s coating, which consisted of actual pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, a childhood favorite revived in grand style on this dish.
There are even vegan versions of the pancakes, French toast and even eggs, so nobody gets left out of the party.
Lunch options are fewer, but cover a lot of ground with everything from sandwiches like pulled pork or chicken salad; entrees such as fried chicken and grits; salads and nachos.