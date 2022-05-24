Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

How do you not love a roadhouse? You know the kind of place - often located on a rural stretch of road with a parking lot full of Harley Davidsons and simple, straightforward aesthetics that somehow add to the charm. A great roadhouse is the kind of spot where you can come as you are and throw back a beer and some snacks with your buddies and have a damn good time doing it.
Moonshiners Bar and Grill fits the definition of a roadhouse in just about every way. The building has been there since the 1930s and has the battle scars to prove it. It’s been through several changes of moniker in that time, too. Most recently it was known as the Laureldale Pub, but current owner Lou Novak Jr. bought the place at the end of 2021 and changed the name to Moonshiners after reading up on the history of the building.
“I found out that Route 50 had a real history with moonshine during prohibition. They used to run it from Philadelphia down through the backroads here to get to the shore points in and around Atlantic City,” he says.
Novak is a native of South Jersey and worked in law enforcement for many years, but after retiring he bought his first bar/restaurant in the Hilton Head area of South Carolina and quickly realized he had a love for the business.
“I found out that I kinda had a knack for it. The restaurant grew and grew, and we just had a really good time with it. It was really fun to create the whole atmosphere, and now I have a passion for it,” he says.
After his first bar was a success, he opened several more down South and even one in Arizona, but the Garden State was calling to him.
“I was born and raised in New Jersey, and my family is here, so I wanted to come back and open up my ‘forever bar.’ I looked at a lot of places in the area, but I kept coming back to Laureldale Pub. The old-style feel to it drew me in. It’s got great bones, and I knew I could do something with it.”
The Space
The layout at Moonshiners is as simple and straightforward as you might expect. The front door opens to a large, oval-shaped bar that is the focal point of the room. Just beyond lies a smattering of tables with a fireplace that adds coziness in the colder months – and that’s it. Its charm is in its simplicity, and it’s fun to look around and wonder if these walls could talk what they might say.
Out back there is a patio area with more seating, and a bar will be arriving for the summer season to make the space even more appealing for warm-weather day drinking and the like. Novak has big plans for the outdoor space as a whole, which sits on a massive plot of land.
“We have seven acres of land here, so we can do a lot with it. I want to hold my own festivals – I’d like to do a food truck fest, and I’m planning on having antique car shows and other events, as well,” he says.
The Food
Though Laureldale Pub had a respectable menu, Novak knew he wanted to change things up when he took over.
“We basically revamped the entire menu,” Novak says. “We’re doing hand-cut french fries, handmade burgers, a great French onion soup and fun things like our Slammin’ Shrimp Tacos,” Novak says.
In order to create the menu, he enlisted the chef team of Kyle Francis - aka “Moose” - and Carly DeFabio, a soon-to-be-married couple that already work together like a well-oiled machine.
“They had some great ideas that were right in line with what I wanted to do,” Novak says. “They came over and fell in love with the kitchen, and the rest is history.”
Starters include the aforementioned French onion soup ($7), as well as other classics like chili ($6); a hummus plate served with vegetables and flatbread for dipping ($11); and the Slammin’ Shrimp – Moonshiners version of bang bang shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce with tuxedo sesame seeds ($13) is also available in taco form with an Asian-style slaw ($16).
The wings at Moonshiners made a big splash at Atlantic City Weekly’s Wing Wars event this year, and it’s easy to see why. Eleven styles are available to choose from, including garlic parm, sweet and spicy and slaughter sauce, which is the hottest of them all. Unlike many spots, Moonshiners makes their own blue cheese and ranch dipping sauces in house, giving a nice boost to the overall wing experience.
Sandwiches – including a bevy of cheesesteak options - are hard to overlook, especially with creative takes like The Big Moose, a chopped cheeseburger sub with fried onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and a house-made secret sauce ($15); or the King Louie, a spin on a French dip with beefsteak cooked in French onion soup, topped with provolone cheese and served with a side of soup to dip in ($16) – tempting you along the way.
Other entrée options run the gamut from pub staples like fish and chips ($13), chicken fingers with french fries ($12) and an array of specialty burgers, to the latest addition to the menu – hand tossed pizzas.
“We just added them to the menu recently, and everyone has been going nuts for them,” Novak notes.
The 16-inch pies are available with a variety of toppings from your basic cheese ($13) to buffalo chicken ($16), pepperoni ($14) and garden style ($16), among others.
The Cocktails
You can’t call a bar Moonshiners and not have any moonshine, right? Luckily, Novak was on top of that, and the bar now offers a variety of moonshine cocktails as well as flights of various flavored and unflavored moonshines from brands like Midnight Moon and Ol’ Smokey. There’s even a house-made. green apple variety that is tasty enough to sip like a glass of iced tea.
“The flights are really great because you get to taste the different varieties that we have all in one sitting. It’s perfect for people who want to try moonshine, but aren’t sure what to order,” Novak says.
A Place for Everyone
Though the thought of a roadhouse may conjure up some rough-around-the-edges imagery, Moonshiners is a spot where anyone can come in and enjoy themselves. In fact, Novak wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love to come here and tell my old stories and talk to all the customers. I’m a people person,” he says. “And we are like family here – from the bartenders to the cooks, we take care of each other and it’s like a home away from home. This is my ‘forever bar.’”