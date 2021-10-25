Navigating 50 Bites … Week 4

We’re knee deep in deliciousness as we head out for another week of adventures with our 50 Bites passes. Have you gotten yours yet? You really should.
Here’s how it works: You buy a pass that entitles you to one bite from each participating restaurant in Atlantic and Cape May counties from now through Nov. 24. There will be more than 50 Bites — 60 in total — each offering you a delicious taste of what these kitchens are capable of. Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased at AtlanticCityWeekly.com. Grab yours today and join the fun!
Last week’s trip through the suburban jungle was so much fun that we’ve decided to double down and stay out of the city for one more week. Don’t worry, we’ll be heading back to A.C. in a big way soon enough. But for now …
We kick things off with two types of tacos in Northfield, as we stop at Taqueria Rendon for a bite of their spectacular birria taco before heading down the road to munch on a fish taco at Chido Burrito. We hit pause on the south-of-the-border feast for a moment, popping in at The Fox Den at Linwood Country Club for a few tater tots, which we promptly dunk in their secret sauce.
From there, we cruise on over to Somers Point, where CJ’s Corner Grill throws a sweet breakfast treat our way with their cronut french toast. Is it a croissant? Is it a donut? Is it both? Who knows (and who cares?) — it’s delicious!
After that sweet interlude, it’s time to spice things up at Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar with a bite of their tasty Cajun shrimp before doubling down on some legendary slices of pizza at both the Somers Point and 9th Street Ocean City Boardwalk locations of Manco & Manco.
We pause on a boardwalk bench for a few moments, taking in the gorgeous seascape before finishing our journey strong with not one but TWO desserts … oh the madness!
oc Gelato is up first where we pick from 30 wonderful flavors of their creamy gelato. And the good news is that their extra small cone is tiny enough to allow us some room for the final Bite of the day — five different flavors of saltwater taffy from Candyland, a chewy and wonderful end to our weekly adventure.
See ya next week!