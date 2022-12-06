Nana’s Good Puddin’ wows big time with a killer treat for those who like it sweet

I can’t say I have been to a lot of pudding restaurants in my lifetime. Scratch that — I can’t say I have been to ANY. In fact, for as delicious of a dessert that pudding is, it is routinely and inexplicably shunned in the restaurant world overall. Sure, you may occasionally see its fancy-pants cousin chocolate mousse making an appearance on a menu here or there, but old fashioned pudding – the kind your grandmother used to make — is all but unheard of outside a home setting.
But recently a spot popped up in the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing that has changed all of that – Nana’s Good Puddin.’
Nana’s sits in the food court taking up a space once occupied by a Chick-Fil-A. The business idea was the brainchild of Samantha “Nana” Prescott, who used to regularly whip up puddings in various flavors for her family at home. Her son Karim eventually convinced her to start selling it, and before long, a business was born.
The puddin’ (no g on the end of that word at Nana’s) is available in a multitude of flavors, and you can also include various add-ins such as cookies, fresh fruit, crunch or cake pieces and top it with whipped cream or even add he whole thing to the top of a funnel cake. They also have a few savory items such as wings and shrimp, but the puddin’ is for sure the main attraction at Nana’s. It’s available in flavors such as vanilla, sweet cream, white chocolate, banana and strawberry banana in addition to seasonal varieties (they currently offer an egg nog puddin’ for the holidays).
To make things less overwhelming, Nana’s has a large menu of pre-selected combinations of pudding and mix-ins, each of which come layered trifle-style in cups of various sizes.
I stopped in and sampled three varieties — the Goldie (vanilla puddin’ and Golden Oreo cookies with whipped cream), the Lay ’D Bug (white chocolate puddin’, red velvet cake and Oreo cookies with whipped cream) and the Berry Too Short (sweet cream puddin’, strawberry cake, strawberry crunch, Golden Oreo cookies with whipped cream).
One bite into the Goldie and I was hooked. This was without question the single most delicious vanilla pudding (sorry — puddin’) I have ever tasted. It also made me realize that pretty much all of the pudding I had eaten in my life had come out of a box or one of those Jell-O cups. I had seriously been missing out! To enter the world of made-from-scratch pudding this late in life is a true tragedy that I hope to get over one day.
Anyway, back to the puddin’ — The Goldie wowed with its simplicity, a thick and dense pudding swirling with vanilla flavor perfectly textured by the Golden Oreos. The whipped cream I added was nice, but ultimately unnecessary on each puddin’ that I sampled, as the puddin’ itself was creamy enough on its own and the obvious main attraction here.
The Lay ’D Bug was good too, although the subtle flavor of the white chocolate puddin’ was somewhat overpowered by the cake and Oreos on this one. It might have worked better with a cream cheese frosting flavored puddin’.
The Berry Too Short was supremely delicious and managed to exactly replicate the flavor of those Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars that you used to get from the ice cream truck as a kid. But in case there was any question, the puddin’ form of this beloved dessert proved to be vastly superior to the original. Nice work Nana.
One can only hope that the Hamilton Mall can supply enough foot traffic to keep Nana’s above water, as this product is easily one of the best dessert options in South Jersey right now. One can only imagine how popular it might be on the right boardwalk or casino floor.
Rating — 4.5 stars (out of 5)