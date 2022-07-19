Michael’s summer wine picks

With a nearly endless diversity of grape varietals and winemaking styles, I truly believe that there is a wine for everyone, and there is certainly a perfect wine for every time of year. Today I’ll be sharing the wines I’m enjoying right now and what I love the most about them, and I’d love to hear about your seasonal favorites. Send me your go-to summertime wines – or any wine-related questions – at michael@passionvines.com, or text me at 609-248-6065.
White: Gary Farrell Winery Russian River Selection Chardonnay 2019 (94 Points from Wine Enthusiast)
Located in California’s renowned Russian River Valley, Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery has been producing phenomenal Chardonnay and Pinot Noir for 40 years. Many experts agree that the soil structure and climate of the Russian River Valley allow this region to create wines of equal distinction to those produced in Burgundy, France – and I agree.
With Theresa Heredia at the helm as Winemaking Director since 2012, Gary Farrell Winery consistently produces remarkable wines that honor tradition while embracing modern techniques and committing to sustainable growing and harvesting practices.
The 2019 Russian River Selection Chardonnay offers bright notes of nectarine, honeysuckle, and lemongrass on the nose. The palate is mineral-driven and full-bodied with flavors of Meyer lemon, ginger, and a subtle touch of oak. This wine will drink beautifully now through 2024.
Red: Ranchos de Ontiveros Native 9 Pinot Noir 2012
James Ontiveros represents the ninth generation of family ownership of the land that would become Santa Barbara County’s Ranchos de Ontiveros Vineyards. The high elevations, windy conditions and nutrient-poor soils of the Rancho Ontiveros vineyard site may appear to offer a less than optimal environment for growing grapes, but this harsh landscape has a surprisingly positive impact on the vines, which have to work harder to thrive and produce fruit. This struggle results in hardier vines with lower grape yields that lead to truly outstanding wines.
The 2012 Native 9 Pinot Noir from Ranchos de Ontiveros was aged for 21 months in 20 percent new French oak and embodies and old-world style reminiscent of Burgundy, France. Aromas and flavors of earth and spice mingle with currants and cherries, and the palate is medium-bodied and exquisitely balanced. This wine has aged to perfection and will continue to develop over the next year.
Sparkling: Cantina Santa Maria la Palma Akènta Sub (Global Sparkling Masters 2017 Bronze Medalist)
Located in Alghero on the Italian island of Sardinia, Cantina Santa Maria la Palma was founded in 1959 as an agricultural cooperative. Today, Santa Maria la Palma boasts over 1700 acres of vines, all of which are cultivated with a passion for honoring the tradition of the land and the integrity of the soil.
Akènta sparkling wine is made from 100% Vermentino di Sardegna grapes. A limited amount of Akènta is selected to age underwater in the protected marine area of Capo Caccia, surrounded by corals, jellyfish, and other sea life. As a result, each bottle of Akènta Sub emerges from its subaquatic aging period covered in natural encrustations from local marine organisms.
Not only does this wine have a unique aging story, it’s also delicious. The aroma is intense and fruit-forward with notes of white flowers, and the palate is abundant with impressions of citrus and stone fruit. As suggested by its appearance, it will pair beautifully with shellfish. I recommend this as the perfect bottle to toast Ocean City’s annual Night in Venice boat parade, coming up on Saturday, July 23.
I hope these selections offer some inspiration to try something new this summer. It’s always fun to taste beyond your comfort zone – there’s a virtually infinite opportunity for surprise in the world of wine!
Drink passionately,
Michael