Manco & Manco opens a location at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies fans will have a legendary South Jersey pizza to munch on while watching Bryce Harper hit bombs this season at Citizens Bank Park.
Manco & Manco, the family-run pizzeria based in Ocean City, will open a location at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this summer and be the official pizza of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Jersey shore icon will be located in the right field corner of Ashburn Alley — next to Campo’s Philly Cheesesteaks — beginning opening day against the Oakland A’s on Friday, April 8, offering 12-inch pies in the Ashburn Alley location and 18-inch, hand-tossed pies to suites.
“I think we’re ready,” says Chuck Bangle, co-owner of Manco & Manco with Bangle’s wife Mary and her mother Kay Manco, who opened the first location with her late husband Frank in the summer of 1956. “With the future expansion plans of Manco & Manco, we wanted a stadium deal. We are honored and humble to be in the stadium, and I think it’s going to give us validation to customers that, ‘Can we make pizza 80 miles from home?’ And the answer is, ‘Yes, we can!’”
A meeting in October between Manco, the Phillies and Aramark, which manages all of the food product at Citizens Bank Park, led to a relatively quick deal to get things rolling so they would be able to be slinging pies by opening day.
“One of the things we pride ourselves in is that local brand,” says Kevin Tedesco, general manager of Aramark at Citizens Bank Park. “We are trying to outdo ourselves every year. Manco & Manco is my favorite pizza growing up with. We couldn’t be more excited. It’s not just the pizza, but it’s also the look. When you come out to the location on Ashburn Alley, you will see the same big ovens, the same green and purple logo, the same uniforms and the same pizza. All of these brands bring out the fan in Philadelphia … this one touches your soul.”
Aramark Executive Chef Vinnie Negron says the addition of Manco brings the food roster to another level for Phillies fans.
“I think we have upped our game,” Negron says. “When you think of Manco & Manco, you think of having a good time and relaxing in a family atmosphere, and that’s what you think about when you think about Ocean City. And that’s the same thing we have here at the ballpark. It’s a great addition to our ballpark. It has a nostalgia feel to it, and I think it’s going to be a really, really big hit for us here. We have a great team in the field, and we have a great team in the back of the house, as well.”
Bangle, his wife, mother-in-law and the team — led by longtime manager Greg Perks — were very concerned about the quality of the product, trying to get it as close to the original as possible.
“It is a challenge,” Bangle says. “I think through some testing and product development — I have to give a shout out to Greg Perks, a 35-year veteran who was instrumental to get this off the ground — we worked hard to replicate the dough, sauce and cheese and all of the proprietary products we use on the boardwalk that will be part of the menu here in Philadelphia.”
Negron agrees: “It’s a process. We were working together with these guys for quite a while now. We went to Ocean City to train with their guys down there who have been there for years. It’s amazing they have staff members who have been with them for more than 30 years. They stick with Manco & Manco because they are such a great family. We had some training sessions there, and we had some training sessions here, and I think we got it to where it needs to be.”