Luck of the Irish continues for N.J. beer scene

Good news continues to expand the Garden State beer scene. Behr in Cape May opened to the thirsty throngs and almost ran out of beer in its first few days. Check their opening hours before heading there. The now empty Atco Brewing site is being occupied by Whims Brewing under the ownership of Dorien Saunders, an avid longtime homebrewer who has collaborated on beers with several local breweries in the past. Also moving on was Atco's head brewer Nic Martino, who is now taking up residence with Death of the Fox in Clarksboro, an amazing place brewing both boutique coffees and gourmet beers.
Look for Farm Truck Brewing in Medford to open sometime soon also. Delayed for over a year by COVID, they are awaiting approvals before opening the doors. Up in the small borough of Washington in Warren County, a brewery has opened: Buttzville Brewing has an impressive taproom, event space and outdoor beer garden. It offers nine products from a 5-barrel brewing system and specializes in German-style brews. The buildout at Manafirkin in Manahawkin continues and is now awaiting the arrival of their new system. Check out Instagram for pics of their new space.
Brewvents
COHO in Cape May Court House will host a Jerky and beer pairing with Beef Jerky Experience from Cape May discussing the pairings 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4. The next week, on Saturday, March 12, the event will also happen pairing the beers of Ludlam Island at the brewery with the Beef Jerky Experience from 5 to 8 p.m.
St Patrick's Day celebrations will be everywhere in the area. Certainly the one day to enjoy a Guinness and a Jameson together. Of course, the Irish bars are the places to be: Josie Kelly's Public House in Somers Point and The Irish Pub in A.C., but breweries also celebrate by releasing their dry Irish stouts and Irish reds. On Saturday, March 12, Bucket Brigade in CMCH will bring in the Cape-Atlantic Police and Fire Irish Pipe Brigade and have Smoker and Adel on site. On Thursday, March 17, Manafirkin will host their SPD party with lots of good beer and bagpipers at 3 p.m. Then on Friday, April 1, they will be having another of their ’90s parties for those young enough to remember them!!
After taking a short hiatus to get reorganized, Berlin Brewing will host a grand reopening on Saturday, March 19, beginning at noon. They assure us that there will new surprises while keeping the nostalgia evident in the taproom.
In Little Egg Harbor, Pinelands Brewing will celebrate its 8th Anniversary on the weekend of March 5 and 6 at noon. Come and enjoy live music and new beer releases all weekend.
On Saturday, March 12, Garden State Beer Co will turn 6 and celebrate with a 10% Baltic Porter available in 22-ounce bottles. Festivities begin at noon and go until 9 p.m.
A special dinner will be held at Smithville Inn featuring Slack Tide beers. This five-course meal will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 11. The price is $65 per person, and seating is limited. Make reservations at 609-652-0544.
Speaking of beer dinners, the next event at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will occur on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Check TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for details.
The First Annual Amateur Chili Cookoff will be held at Devil's Creek Brewing in Collingswood 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Check the FB page for details.
Little Dog in Neptune City will host a Cask Fest on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.
Brews News
The Seed: A Living Beer Project in A.C. has amassed an amazing following and is doing all it can to keep up with demand. His flagship beers are fantastic, and his one-off releases are short-lived. They sell out within a day, so you need to keep up with their social media in order to be in line for the sale. Stop in and get your share of their products in cans and on tap. Also, stop next door to Little Waters Distillery for a quick cocktail.
For the holiday, COHO will be releasing its Lucky Charms Milkshake Double IPA and, of course, their Judges Chambers Imperial Stout is still on tap and in bottles.
Down the road in North Cape May, Gusto recently tapped their malty May The Road Rise Up To Meet You Irish Red. Also on tap is Slam Poet, a soft American IPA brewed with pale and honey malt as well as oat flakes and hopped with Citra and Azacca.
Beach Haus in Belmar brewed up its annual Coffee Stout in time for the Sunday, March 6, St. Patty's Day parade. Brewed with Turnstile Coffee Roasters House Blend, it can accompany the parade day corned beef and Swiss sandwich while enjoying the live music.
Cape May in March will present Sea Chest, a 7.4% New England IPA, and their Coconut Pale Ale Cococabana. In addition, the first of the summer seasonals will start to debut in late March: The Purp, their 5.0% Purple Grape Shandy, Mexican-style Lager Tan Limes and 8% Orange IPA Crushin’ It will see full distribution throughout the region. Tan LImes will be available in 12 packs for the first time. They also recently released a sour brown ale aged in Cognac barrels and landing at 9.4% ABV available in the Tasting Room and the store in 500ml bottles.
In Somers Point, SOPO is reprising a few of its stars: OC Amber and Sechserpack SOPO, a Kolsch.
Manafirkin in Manahawkin always has something new: a Belgian Rye Ale called Low Rye Dah, an easy-drinking blonde named I Don't Like Craft Beer and a straight up West Coast IPA, Tupac ShaPour, round out the beer list.
Coming out for spring, Little Dog will be tapping some new beers. Look for a Mexican Lager, West Coast IPA, Kolsch, Rauchbier and the reprise of Local Girl Blonde.
Up in Cherry Hill, Forgotten Boardwalk released a Mint Chocolate Stout conditioned on Peppermint Patties! Also taste the Bru-1 Cold IPA, a Single Malt Single Hop beer brewed with Bru-1 hops.
Seven Tribesmen in Wayne has a few new beers on tap. For St Pat's they have Dragan Stout brewed with Irish malts, Griffin IPA with lots of Sabro and Cashmere hops along with their refreshing cranberry sour, Hudson Hurdle. In March, a beer using the Pink Boots Hop Blend will be produced called The Priestess.
Up in Butler, High Point releases its highly-rated Ramstein Maibock on March 12. This very popular beer is poured with all their other German-style brews.
This year's Beer That Built The House charity event in Cape May County raised over $25,000 for Habitat for Humanity. Thanks to all the breweries that participated.
Slainte!