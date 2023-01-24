Love is in the air (and in the beer!)

Stout hearts in FebruaryFebruary brings us Valentine’s Day to honor our significant others, and that means lots of great places to enjoy an intimate meal as well as some great beers. Just in the local area we have Vagabond, Wingcraft, Chickie’s & Pete’s and Tennessee Ave Beer Hall in Atlantic City, Lucky Bones in Cape May and Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille in Galloway – none are the traditional fancy spots you might picture for Valentine’s Day, but who needs tradition anyway?
Flavored stouts become popular this time of year. You’ll find cherry and chocolate infused beers to accompany your favorite foods as well as oyster stouts for that extra kick. But don’t miss them, as they are usually limited. For example, Sam Adams has reprised its famous (and one of my favorites) Chocolate Bock, brewed with real chocolate nibs from Ghana and Ecuador. If you like chocolate, you’ll love this beer.
Looking for variety? Czig Meister in Hackettstown will host its annual Stoutfest from noon to 10p.m. Saturday, Feb 18, featuring 50 stouts throughout the day rotating on their 24 taps. Check out their Facebook site for a complete list.
CelebrationsAnniversaries are also on the calendar. Behr in Cape May hits its first year mark with a celebration at noon Saturday, Feb. 4. That same day, Lions Roar in Westfield turns 2 and Glasstown in Millville celebrates their 9th anniversary. The next weekend on from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Three 3’s in Hammonton makes it to 7 with lots of beer specials and games.
Brews NewsDuring the last few months of winter, Cape May Brewing Company will be introducing a variety of exciting, new products. In early February, you can find their brand new American Golden Ale, Cape May Gold, available throughout New Jersey. It is an easy-drinking and approachable brew of 4.7%abv.
Later in the month, experience the breadth of variety the brewery has to offer with their new Cape May Brewing Company Variety Pack, featuring their signature Cape May IPA, deliciously hoppy Always Ready Hazy Pale Ale, indomitable witbier Cape May White, brewed with coriander and orange peel, and stellar Longliner Lager for those looking for a crisp, classic beer. This is Cape May Brewing Company’s first, and highly-anticipated, variety pack.
In March, fans of Mango Crushin’ It, their mango IPA, are in luck! While previously exclusive to the Tasting Room, Mango Crushin’ It is scaling up and will be distributed to New Jersey, Delaware, and select counties in Pennsylvania. Their newest Double IPA, Divemaster, also makes its debut mid-March, giving fans throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania the chance to try their new 8.0% ABV brew. Stay tuned to Cape May Brewing Company’s social media @capemaybrewco for more information on their upcoming releases and events.
A new collaboration is taking place between Gusto in North Cape May and Slack Tide in Clermont. They are brewing two different beers but will share the duties together in each brewery. The ST version will be a Belgian IPA named Ebb, and Gusto’s is an imperial milk porter called Flow. Expect to see them around Valentine’s Day.
Slack Tide has also introduced a new beer to their seasonal lineup: Dry Dock White Stout, a dessert-like brew coming in at 6.7%abv with notes of chocolate, caramel and coffee.
Red, White and Brew in Audubon will have a blonde stout called Rapturous Delight released soon as well as a different hop variation of Just A Haze NEIPA. Also pouring are Uncle Sam’s Wee Heavy at 8.5%abv, Belgian Stronk at 10%abv, Yipee Ki-Yay Mister Falcon Hazy Fruited DIPA at 9%abv and lots of others. They also did a collaboration with Humble Parlor of Philly called Delaware Crossing, a black strap molasses stout.
Axe & Arrow in Glassboro releases its We Love Beer small batches Feb. 17 to 19 with four to six small batches of different brews being poured.
Spellbound in Mt Holly continues its rebranding with new names and labels. They recently re-released their award-winning Palo Santo Porter, one of their most popular brews.
Lagers rise upLooks like lagers are making a comeback. Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach canned up a clean, crisp Jersey Lager and Cape May released Easy Lager and Cape May Common, two very light and tasty brews. As I stated before, Birdsmouth in Oceanport is an all-lager brewery bringing back the art of the lager. High Point in Butler continues to produce some of the best German lagers and ales in the country. They recently released their Eisbock and a Rum Raisin Amber Lager. Tanner in Haddon Heights has brewed a hybrid lager called My Caramel Pomance made with caramel and apple cider.
UpdatesAnglesea Aleworks in Wildwood is set to open. They have filled their fermenters and waiting on the bubbles to calm to be sure there is enough beer to supply the thirsty throngs. Get ready to enjoy MarinAle Blonde Ale, Hubie Hefeweizen, Cooler Corn Cream Ale and Lucille’s Lavender Saison.
The new building that Slack Tide in Clermont built is now being filled with equipment and should be open in March or April once everything is ready.
Lost Elephant in Elmer is selling its first cans from the brewery. Though the taproom is not open yet, takeout product will be available when they are able. Look for their taproom opening on Facebook.
Ludlam Island’s move to the old MouseTrap Lanes in Woodbine is underway. Demolition of the old space is happening and will take some time to refurbish and install all new equipment. In the meantime stop by their Ocean View taproom and enjoy the great beers he produces. Open every day from noon to 8 p.m.
Cheers!