Label tricks can guide you in selecting the right bottle of wine

We have some excellent questions for this week’s Wine Q+A! I noticed an overall theme of “label tricks” … what do wine labels tell us, and how can they guide us in selecting the best bottle for us?
For those of you just tuning in, you can send me your wine-related questions at Michael@passionvines.com, or text me at 609-248-6065. I will use this column to provide answers, and hopefully some helpful tips and insight.
Q: Debbie P. from Northfield asks, “I recently had a Riesling that was not sweet. I was pleasantly surprised! How can I tell if a Riesling is dry or sweet?”
A: While many popular Rieslings are on the sweeter side, Rieslings are actually quite diverse. Depending on the wine’s region, style and the ripeness of the grapes at harvest time, Rieslings can range from bone dry to quite sweet. When wine is made, yeast converts natural grape sugars into alcohol. As such, a quick method for gauging the sweetness level on an unfamiliar Riesling is to check the alcohol content. A higher ABV typically indicates a drier wine (more sugars have been converted into alcohol), and a lower ABV indicates a higher level of sweetness (more residual sugar remains in the wine). If you are seeking a drier style, I’d recommend scanning the label for an ABV of at least 12.5%. Rieslings with an ABV of around 11% or lower will likely have a noticeable sweetness. If you are exploring German Riesling, in addition to the ABV trick, look for the word Trocken, meaning “dry.”
Q: Roger H. from Margate asks, “If no one is around to help me select wine, what can I discern from the label itself?”
A: This is a pretty big topic, as the labels of wines from different regions will communicate different information. If you’re interested in a bolder, more fruit-driven bottle, I’d recommend gravitating toward wines from the New World (regions including North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa). Wines from these regions will typically place emphasis on the grape varietal and producer, and they usually don’t shy away from vibrant flavor expressions. If you know you love a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon or a rich, oaky Chardonnay, for example, check out the California wine selection.
If you’d like something a bit more subtle and earth-driven, I’d recommend wines from the Old World (France, Italy, and other European regions). Old World wine labels can be a bit tricky, so here are some general points to get you started. French whites from the Burgundy region (or Bourgogne) are Chardonnay, and reds from Burgundy are Pinot Noir. Wines from Bordeaux are typically blends, with Sauvignon Blanc as the main varietal in whites, and Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot as the main varietal in reds. With Italian wines, look for the “DOC” or “DOCG” band around the neck of the bottle. This confirms that the wine is from a designated production region, and also that it meets a certain standard of quality.
Exploring the world of wine comes with a lot of fun experimentation. Once you find a bottle you enjoy, sample other wines of the same varietal or from the same region, and you’ll gain more and more confidence in perusing a wine selection with ease.
Q: Mark B. from Ocean City asks, “I recently had a bottle of Bordeaux that I was saving, and unfortunately it was bad. How do I know when to save and when to drink?”
A: I’m so sorry to hear that! It is a huge disappointment when a special bottle ends up being past its prime. Different wines mature at different rates, and some wines will naturally lend themselves to longer periods of aging. The primary factors that impact a wine’s ageability are tannins and acidity. Generally speaking, lighter wines with a more fruit-driven flavor profile should be enjoyed young, while richer, more tannic wines will benefit from extended aging. When it comes to Bordeaux, Premier Cru wines such as Château Margaux and Château Latour are known for their great quality and ageability, and they will likely develop and mature for over a decade. That said, Bordeaux produces a wide variety of wonderful wines, and some are best enjoyed while they are still young. If you ever have questions about a specific bottle’s ageability, please don’t hesitate to send me an email or a text! I will be happy to provide additional information and recommendations.
Q: Tony. L from Atlantic City asks, “When a sommelier presents the bottle of wine I just ordered and then pours me a sample, what exactly am I looking for?”
A: The bottle presentation serves two main purposes: The sommelier wants to ensure they’ve brought you the correct bottle (even somms make an occasional mistake!); and they also want you to confirm that the bottle isn’t corked or otherwise flawed. Once they pour your sample, give the wine a quick swirl in the glass, look at it and smell it. Generally speaking, if the wine smells fruity and fresh, the bottle is just fine. If it smells musty or vinegary, it is likely corked. There’s no need to “taste test” at this point — the intention of the sample pour is to determine if the wine survived the journey from the vineyard to your glass, which you can verify through smell. Once you’ve confirmed that the bottle isn’t corked, you can wait to enjoy your first sip with the other guests in your party.
As always, I’ll finish with a question for you. Email me the answer, and I’ll reply with a prize.
Q: Which is NOT a grape used in red Bordeaux blends?
a. Malbec
b. Cabernet Franc
c. Gamay
d. Petit Verdot
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing.
Drink Passionately,
Michael