La Mesa, Mr. Gordo offer new dining options for Mexican holiday

Americans’ appetite for Mexican food is insatiable.

According to statistics, Mexican food is the third most popular cuisine in the United States with 86 percent of Americans acknowledging they eat Mexican food on a regular basis. That makes the U.S. the No. 1 consumer of Mexican food outside of Mexico and represents about 8 to 10 percent of the total national restaurant landscape, and it continues to escalate every year. As of 2020, there were more than 65,000 Mexican restaurants in the country.

So it shouldn’t be surprised that Mexican eateries are popping up in South Jersey like Dollar General stores.

And, just in time for May 5 — Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more popular here than in Mexico that commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1762 — two restaurants debuted recently: La Mesa in Galloway Township, and Mr. Gordo’s Taqueria in Ventnor.

Here’s what you can expect if you celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these two new additions to Mexican-American scene in South Jersey.

La MesaThe Background: Located in the former Dubliner and Katinas Kosmos location on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, La Mesa has been absolutely killing it since opening about a month ago.

La Mesa comes from the trio of Jonathan Santoro, a former bartender at HQ2 at Ocean Casino Resort and Haven and Vic & Anthony’s inside Golden Nugget Atlantic City; Drew Huggard, current owner of Romanelli’s Garden Café in Galloway and former general manager of Vic & Anthony’sand Grotto inside Golden Nugget; and Genadi Vasilev, a former server at Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Gallagher’s Steakhouse inside Resorts Casino Hotel and Vic & Anthony’s at Golden Nugget.