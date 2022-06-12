Just in time for higher temperatures, your guide to summer sippers

Let’s raise a glass to summer! This week’s Wine Q+A surrounds summer sippers: What’s the best wine (or wine cocktail) to enjoy as the temperature continues to rise? What wines pair best with summer foods? And what’s the best type of bubbly to toast summer holidays and celebrations? I offer some (hopefully helpful) insight below. As always, you can send me your wine-related questions at michael@passionvines.com, or text me at 609-248-6065.
Q: Jessica L. from Absecon asks, “I don’t usually drink white wine, but I’m looking to try something new this summer. What are your favorites?”
A: Hi Jessica! There’s a whole world of white wine out there, and you have a ton of options! If you’re just getting started with white wines and aren’t sure where to begin, I’d recommend trying a few different grape varietals. A Sauvignon Blanc will reliably offer a lighter flavor profile with bright fruit and refreshing acidity, while a Chardonnay will typically feature a heavier mouthfeel with warmer flavors of oak and vanilla. If you’re open to trying something of a different hue, rosé wines are the perfect partners for warmer weather, as they are often lighter in body and abundant with delicate berry fruit impressions. If you tend to gravitate toward cocktails, you can’t go wrong with a wine spritzer. Simply add some club soda to a chilled glass of white or rosé wine for an easy and refreshing beverage to keep you cool as the temperature rises.
Q: Brandon C. from Somers Point asks, “What is the best wine for barbecue?”
A: Hi Brandon! This is a great question. Due to the strong flavor profile of most barbecued foods, it can be challenging to find the perfect wine pairing. Depending on the type food you’re grilling, I have a few different recommendations:
Burgers & Beef: A Sangiovese-based wine will offer a balance of tannin and acidity to match the char and higher fat content of grilled beef dishes. Check out a Chianti or Tuscan blend like Brancaia TRE ($19.99).
Grilled Chicken or Fish: A lighter-bodied white wine like a Verdejo or Sauvignon Blanc will pair well with lighter meats and offer some bright fruit notes to stand up to the barbecue textures and flavors. Try Bodegas Shaya Verdejo ($16.99) or Babich Sauvignon Blanc ($14.99).
Grilled Vegetables: A wine with greener, herbal notes will complement grilled veggies nicely. Check out Aragosta Vermentino di Sardegna ($12.99) or a bright bubbly like Gran Duca Prosecco ($14.49).
Q: Melody R. from Egg Harbor Township asks, “I love Champagne, but I don’t always have the budget for it. Do you have any other recommendations?”
A: Hi Melody! I love Champagne, too! While I’d love to pop a bottle to celebrate every occasion, I agree that true Champagne - produced in France’s Champagne region with a strict set of winemaking and aging requirements - isn’t always in the budget. Fortunately for us and all the bubbly fans out there, we have a lot of options for delicious, Champagne-like bottles to please any budget (and palate!). My first recommendation is to check out Cava. Cava is Spanish sparkling wine, and it is made using the Champagne method, so you can expect a lot of stylistic similarities. While Cava is made with different grapes and produced in a different region than Champagne, it shares a backbone of winemaking integrity, and most styles are dry and crisp. Try Dibon Cava Brut Reserve from Catalunya ($12.99) or CVNE Cava Brut Rosé ($15.99). For something with a touch more fruit and residual sugar, Italian Prosecco is always an excellent choice. Bele Casel Extra Dry Prosecco ($17.99) is a perennial favorite of mine.
I’ll finish with a question for you. Email me the answer, and I’ll reply with a prize.
Q: Which of the following grapes is not permitted for use in Champagne production?
A) Pinot Noir
B) Cabernet Franc
C) Pinot Meunier
D) Pinot Blanc
E) Chardonnay
Drink Passionately,
Michael