June is here for beer

June is rife with events. The largest and best beerfest on the East Coast lands at Bader Field this weekend. The 16th iteration of the Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest takes place 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
It will be out over this large venue with 150-plus breweries, live music, games, vendors, food trucks and demonstrations. Great bands will be playing all day at each session while you get to taste the best beers of the state, region and country. If you want to get in some exercise before the Sunday session, sign up for the Hops Trot 5K Run beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Ocean Casino Resort and enjoy a few beers en route to Bader Field and then attend the Fest.
Want to kickoff the weekend before the Fest? New Jersey Craft Beer is hosting a pre-party at Chickie's and Pete's in Tropicana 5p.m. Friday, June 3. There will be collaboration beers available and lots of local brews.
In Hammonton on June 11, a Food Truck Festival will bring out the local breweries to serve their beers with some outstanding cuisine.
Axe and Arrow will be hosting its Sour Mania II on Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12, with live music, new swag and lots of new beers. They hope to pour eight new beers never before offered there.
Icarus in Lakewood will be reprising its Lagerfest Saturday, June 18. Expect to see seven collaboration beers and live music.
On Saturday, June 25, The New Jersey Brewers Association will once again host its Annual Battleship New Jersey Beer Festival 1 to 5 p.m. with a VIP opening at noon. Come and enjoy over 30 of N.J.'s best breweries. Tickets are $50 general admission and $75 for VIP.
Brews News
Looking into summer, Cape May will bring back Coastal with Brett, a spin on their top-selling Double IPA Coastal Evacuation, available mid-June on tap across New Jersey. They will also distribute Bay Daze, their new 4.7% abv session sour throughout New Jersey at the end of June. This year is Cape May Brewing Company’s 11th year of operations, and with that comes a new Anniversary Ale to enjoy - Anniversary Ale 11 - an 8% Hazy Double IPA featuring Citra, Sabro, Cashmere, and Bru-1 hops.
Garden State in Galloway is expecting to use local fruits from Howie Farms to expand their Summer tap lineup. They are going to collaborate with Rich Howie to perfect their peach habanero wheat, Hot Peach Summer as well as brew up some new refreshing fruit beers. They are also planning on collaborating with 220 Second To None Baseball Training to produce a pale ale.
Manafirkin in Manahawkin is all set for the summer with a slamming lineup of beers. Shake Your Melons watermelon shandy is heading the list accompanied by First Degree Burn, a strawberry jalapeno IPA and Quik Escape, a strawberry hefeweizen. They are also planning a barrel-aged two beer collaboration with Penelope Bourbon. Look for BaBa Bluey release on July 4th weekend.
Iron Hill is now distributing throughout N.J. and recently released its Lemon Cerveza, a Mexican-style lager with a bold lemon flavor.
Behr in Cape May is moving along and brewed up its first 2XIPA, Two Two, an 8% hop bomb with Citra, El Dorado and Mosaic hops. They also introduced Winnie ESB brewed with biscuit, honey and caramel malt as well as 10lbs of honey from nearby Seashore Honey.
Gusto in North Cape May is reprising its Float The Boat Pale Ale to support the restoration of CG-36538, an historic Coast Guard vessel planning to be a floating maritime museum.
Climax in Roselle Park is contributing its Hefeweizen to the summer beer fray.
Forgotten Boardwalk in Cherry Hill will be at the Brigantine Farmers Market every Saturday with a rotating selection each week. Continuing their 1916 Shore Shiver IPA anniversary beers, they will release 106 Years Years Later, a NEIPA. Also one of their fan faves is Funnel Cake which will now be in 16-ounce cans. Free Parking Pilsner is coming back out, as well as Bright Idea Helles Lager, Aviators Club Wild IPA and many more. Keep an eye on their social media for updates.
A recent visit to Battle River Brewing in Toms River proved to be an impressive early afternoon event. With 28 beers on tap and an array of cans to take home we could have spent the day. In downtown Toms River, it was surrounded by restaurants and next door to Garden State Distillery, the indoor and outdoor seating was plentiful and the beertenders knowledgeable and helpful.
7 Tribesmen in Wayne is brewing up some amazing beers. They just tapped Plum Awakening, a fruited pastry sour alongside their Jersey Delite Blueberry beer. For IPA fans, they have Double Triple, a 3x IPA as well as Hop Machina, a triple dry-hopped brew.
Celebrations
Last Wave celebrated the 5th anniversary with two special collaborations: A Peach Lemonade Shandy made with Frye Brewing; and a Fruited Coffee Sour made with Soursop, Alphonso Mango and natural, unwashed coffee beans, which was brewed in collaboration with Urban South of New Orleans. They will also release two special sour beers in bottles under the name Horizon Lines.
Upcoming celebrations will be Czig Meister in Hackettstown noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, for their 6th Anniversary, as well as 7 Tribesmen for their 2nd in Wayne. There will be live music, anniversary beers, vendors and more. Frye Brewing in Point Pleasant and Jughandle in Tinton Falls will also be hitting benchmarks this month!
Saturday, June 18, marks the 4th Anniversary of Bonesaw in Glassboro from noon to 11 p.m. It will also celebrate the Grand Opening of their Lager Loft, a 4000-sq.-ft. space built in an Old World European pub style with one of the largest bars in the Northeast. It will be used as a reservation space and taproom overflow. Hope to see you there
Planted Seeds are Sprouting
It seems that growth is the story here in the Garden State. Double Tap Brewing in Whippany is almost ready to pour to the public as is Artis Brewery in Freehold. Farm Truck Brewing in Medford jumped all its hurdles and should be brewing as you read this. Check their social media for soft openings and a Grand Opening noon Wednesday, June 25. Farmers and Bankers in Woodstown is moving closer to having beer to serve. The tanks are full and bubbling away. Look for their opening date. Expansions also continue. Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House has their new system up and running and is hoping to replenish the dwindling supplies of beer. Dr. Brewlittle's is still in the planning stage but will be underway soon. Mudhen in Wildwood has completed its building expansion with 5 new tanks and a four head canning line allowing more distribution. Fort Nonsense moved into new digs at 220 Franklin Road in Randolph increasing their space indoors and out. Last Wave in Point Pleasant is moving forward with its second location in Asbury Park, and Slack Tide in Clermont has begun the construction on its new site.
HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!
Mark