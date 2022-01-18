 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot contests enliven Wing Wars V
0 Comments
top story

Hot contests enliven Wing Wars V

  • 0
Wing war logo

Can you believe that Wing Wars V is now less than three weeks away? It all goes down from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget, and as we count down the days, we can’t help but feel giddy about the entire thing. And though the main attraction for most people is the opportunity to enjoy and vote on the best wings and dipping sauces from 20 of the top local bars and restaurants in the area, we’re also particularly psyched to watch the utter craziness unfold during the contests.

Oh yes, there will be contests at Wing Wars. And they will be immensely entertaining to watch! And if you are nutty enough, and think you have what it takes to win, you just might get the chance to compete for both bragging rights and some sweet prizes. Here are the contests on the schedule for this year:

Hot Shots The first is strictly for those with a “burning desire” to defeat the competition. It’s called Hot Shots, and the premise is simple: Eight competitors will compete, and the person who can down 10 shots of hot sauce the fastest in under a minute will win. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong. The sauces will get progressively hotter with each shot, building to an inferno-level of heat that few possess the fortitude to endure.

Bleu in the face Contest No. 2 was such a big hit at Wing Wars IV that we decided to bring it back this year for another go. A twist on the classic kids party game bobbing for apples, Bleu in the Face is a gloriously messy competition straight out of an episode of Double Dare. Eight competitors will have a large container filled with bleu cheese dressing placed in front of them. Whoever pulls the most wings from the container within the time limit — using their mouth only — will be declared the winner.

Winners will receive prizes including overnight stays at Golden Nugget, dining gift certificates and more.

Think you are up to the challenge of either of these contests? Shoot an email to Rloughlin@pressofac.com to enter.

And contests are just a small part of the fun. Wing Wars V is gonna be a full-on party, complete with live music from Robert’s Basement, a fully stocked bar and a hell of a lot of chicken wings from 20 restaurants.

Below is the current lineup of restaurants scheduled to do battle:

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Essl’s Dugout

Hooters at Tropicana Atlantic City

Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Bills Bar & Burger at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Lillie’s at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

OSHI Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort

Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort

Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City

Deauville Inn

South 9 Bar & Grille in Cape May Court House,

Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings/McGettigan’s 19th Hole,

Renault Winery

Atlantic City Eatery (ACE) at Showboat

Surf Dog Bar & Grill

Laureldale Pub and Grill

Root Cellar Tavern

Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which will include one hour early admission to the event. Get ‘em before they sell out.

To purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Crossroads Bar & Grill
Dining

On a Roll … at Crossroads Bar & Grill

My latest quest to find interesting, unusual and delicious sandwiches led me to Egg Harbor City to a loveable little dive bar called the Cross…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics