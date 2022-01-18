Hot contests enliven Wing Wars V

Can you believe that Wing Wars V is now less than three weeks away? It all goes down from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget, and as we count down the days, we can’t help but feel giddy about the entire thing. And though the main attraction for most people is the opportunity to enjoy and vote on the best wings and dipping sauces from 20 of the top local bars and restaurants in the area, we’re also particularly psyched to watch the utter craziness unfold during the contests.
Oh yes, there will be contests at Wing Wars. And they will be immensely entertaining to watch! And if you are nutty enough, and think you have what it takes to win, you just might get the chance to compete for both bragging rights and some sweet prizes. Here are the contests on the schedule for this year:
Hot Shots The first is strictly for those with a “burning desire” to defeat the competition. It’s called Hot Shots, and the premise is simple: Eight competitors will compete, and the person who can down 10 shots of hot sauce the fastest in under a minute will win. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong. The sauces will get progressively hotter with each shot, building to an inferno-level of heat that few possess the fortitude to endure.
Bleu in the face Contest No. 2 was such a big hit at Wing Wars IV that we decided to bring it back this year for another go. A twist on the classic kids party game bobbing for apples, Bleu in the Face is a gloriously messy competition straight out of an episode of Double Dare. Eight competitors will have a large container filled with bleu cheese dressing placed in front of them. Whoever pulls the most wings from the container within the time limit — using their mouth only — will be declared the winner.
Winners will receive prizes including overnight stays at Golden Nugget, dining gift certificates and more.
Think you are up to the challenge of either of these contests? Shoot an email to Rloughlin@pressofac.com to enter.
And contests are just a small part of the fun. Wing Wars V is gonna be a full-on party, complete with live music from Robert’s Basement, a fully stocked bar and a hell of a lot of chicken wings from 20 restaurants.
Below is the current lineup of restaurants scheduled to do battle:
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Essl’s Dugout
Hooters at Tropicana Atlantic City
Chelsea Five Gastropub at Tropicana Atlantic City
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Bills Bar & Burger at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Lillie’s at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
OSHI Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort
Villain & Saint at Ocean Casino Resort
Water Dog at Bally’s Atlantic City
Deauville Inn
South 9 Bar & Grille in Cape May Court House,
Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings/McGettigan’s 19th Hole,
Renault Winery
Atlantic City Eatery (ACE) at Showboat
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
Laureldale Pub and Grill
Root Cellar Tavern
Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen
Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which will include one hour early admission to the event. Get ‘em before they sell out.
To purchase tickets, go to ACWeekly.com.