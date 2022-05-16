Honor thy burger at Burger Bash V

You may or may not be aware of it, but May is National Burger Month. If you are anything like us, you have likely spent the last few weeks trying to figure out the best way to honor this beloved culinary treasure during this special time.
Sure, you can eat a few burgers this month and call it a day, but why think small? A better plan is to pick up a few tickets to Burger Bash V and get set to pay homage to the almighty burger in a major way!
Burger Bash V will run from 1 to 4 p.m. - noon for VIPs - Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City as a lineup of 15 to 20 of the best local restaurants will compete head-to-head to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to the classic backyard-style for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited slider-sized versions from each spot.
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, Tony Beef from Galloway Township and Somers Point, The Cove from Wildwood, A.C. Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort, Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat, Makai and the new Serendipity from Ocean Casino Resort.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end, the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will kick ass right out of the gate, as local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
Washing down those burgers won’t be a problem either, as there will be a fully stocked bar in the middle of the room packed with craft beers, fun cocktails and drink specials.
Every year this event sells out and every year people end up kicking themselves for not jumping on this sooner, so avoid that mistake and grab your passes today!
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission, where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!