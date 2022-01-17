Historic Inn at Sugar Hill debuts new steakhouse under new ownership

When you walk into Izzy’s Steak & Seafood House at The Inn at Sugar Hill, you obviously feel the warmth, charm and beauty of a place that has endured for more than 170 years in Mays Landing.
But if you know the history and the tough times it has encountered in the last decade or so, you can’t help but also feel a sense of relief that the place is still there for you to enjoy. Once you get to know the new owners, you will be even more relieved that it’s in good hands and will hopefully be around for another 170 years.
The Inn at Sugar Hill defines Mays Landing. Since 1846, it’s the place where families have celebrated milestones, whether staying in one of its six rooms — like many dignities have done over the years — to getting married overlooking the Great Egg Harbor River to simply enjoying a great meal inside its formal dining rooms or casually on its manicured lawn.
Last year, after working together at the now-closed Pork Island Grill in Ocean City, Wendy and Victor Fabietti decided to continue their collaboration with Israel “Izzy” Rodriguez and purchased the landmark inn and restaurant and eventually spawned two eateries at the location: Izzy’s River Landing, a casual, outdoor spot right on the river that opened over the summer; and Izzy’s Steak & Seafood House that opened this fall inside the historic building.
Although they aren’t legal business partners, Fabietti says she considers Rodriguez, their executive chef, a true partner.
“It all came about meeting Izzy,” Wendy Fabietti says. “He is such a great chef and a great person, and my husband and I were looking for something and someone to invest in, and I couldn’t find a better person than Israel Rodriguez.
Fabietti appreciates the historic side of the Inn, but she said buying it was not personal, it was business.
“It was a great deal,” she says. “It’s right on the river, and I knew Izzy would do a great job on the menu, which he has, and it has a liquor license,” Fabietti says. “For us it was more of an investment at the forefront, and the sentimental part took a back seat. It can be as beautiful and historic as can be, but if it’s not financially viable, you can’t pull the trigger. But this is and that’s why we purchased it. It has everything we were looking for: The river, a liquor license and Izzy’s great food.
Steak and seafoodSpeaking of food, that’s where Rodriguez comes in. The Academy of Culinary Arts in Mays Landing graduate is a restaurant veteran and has worked in area restaurants including the former Buddakan and Continental in Atlantic City, Chickie’s & Pete’s at the Tropicana, Margaritaville at Resorts and the former Robert’s Steakhouse at Trump Taj Mahal, now Hard Rock.
“I am just grateful for the opportunity,” Rodriguez says. “It took a lot of hard work and determination to get here, going up the ranks of all those different places. I had the pleasure of working for some great chefs and kitchen managers You take a little from everywhere you worked and use that as your base for the future. At the beginning I had no idea what I was doing or where I was going, but it shaped up to be a great 15-plus years, and hopefully the next 15 years are even better.”
By the way his fans at Izzy’s Steakhouse & Seafood are responding, he has nothing to be worried about.
Start with some fresh oysters or middleneck clams from the raw bar, or one of the half dozen appetizers on the menu, including standouts such as the garlic and herb chicken meatballs ($13), scalloped ($16) wrapped in bacon with a sesame soy glaze, fresh hummus with pita bread, coconut shrimp ($11) or sesame-crusted tuna ($16) with a ginger and ponzu sauce.
Homemade soups include Italian wedding ($8), and the crab bisque special was outstanding last weekend. Fresh salads like the wedge ($12) with an outstanding smoked blue cheese dressing and Izzy’s Salad ($24) with lump crab, broiled shrimp, roasted scallops, red onion, tomatoes, green beans and a lemon-herb vinaigrette won’t disappoint.
But the stars of the show are the three certified angus beef steaks on the menu, including a 10-ounce filet ($52), 22-ounce, bone-in cowboy steak for two ($72), a 16-ounce, bone-in N.Y. strip ($48), plus an 8-ounce American wagyu flat-iron kobe steak ($28) to go along with a 16-ounce bone-in, center-cut pork chop ($27) served over hot apple cinnamon chutney and chicken cacciatore ($18).
“I am a steakhouse guy at heart,” Rodriguez says. “I always loved to have a great steak with some whipped potatoes. I love the classic feel of a steakhouse, and when I worked for Chef Will Savarese at Robert’s, he really opened my eyes to what makes a great steakhouse. It’s about clean, simple, quality, classic food made from scratch served cleanly on a plate. It doesn’t have to be Picasso on a plate. I just find it soothing that guests can walk in and find a great steak on a plate with some delicious smashed potatoes. It might sound simple, but it’s what people want. It’s what I want.”
While the prices can rival some casinos, Izzy’s Steakhouse’s entrees are accompanied with smashed potatoes and broccoli rabe so you aren’t getting hit over the head a la carte for sides, a rarity in a steakhouse these days.
“You can always go a step above and go prime, but with the way beef prices are right now, I think angus is the way to go so you don’t price people out of coming to your restaurant,” Rodriguez says.
As the restaurant name implies, seafood plays a big role, including an 8-ounce jumbo lump crab cake ($32) with smoked paprika garlic aioli, a 12-ounce Maine lobster tail ($60), the popular roasted salmon oreganata ($25) served over parmesan risotto and Mediterranean scallops ($22) with a spicy Pomodoro sauce with sautéed olives and fennel.
Rodriguez also knows pasta, including his signature pasta Bolognese ($20) with pork and beef, shrimp scampi or Fra Diavalo ($20), clams and linguini ($20) served with a red or white sauce, and Riverside Rigatoni ($22) with white and red kidney beans, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and chili flakes in a white wine garlic sauce.
“It’s all about nice, classic food presented well,” Rodriguez says. “It’s the simple things in life that are special.”
Hard work pays offOne thing immediately noticeable is that the Fabiettis and Rodriguezes are hard workers.
Izzy’s wife Alisha is working the door and manages the front of the house while her husband is running the kitchen and cooking his butt off. Wendy Fabietti, meanwhile, is jumping from table to table, ensuring customers are pleased, while her husband Vic is in the kitchen expediting orders. This is a family affair.
“I think we are both dedicated to our craft,” Rodriguez says. “I am dedicated to putting out the best food I can, whether I am flipping burgers at McDonald’s or here. Vic wakes up and works as an accountant all day and then comes here and expedites in the kitchen. And Wendy is up at the crack of dawn getting stuff done from the business side of the restaurant, and then she works in the restaurant all night. We all work really hard and mesh really well. We don’t stop. Even on days off when we think we won’t talk to each other, we talk for hours at a time making sure everything is right.”
On a recent Saturday night, Izzy’s Steakhouse & Seafood at The Inn at Sugar Hill was quite crowded despite it being cold, January and during a COVID outbreak, a good sign that people are responding to what’s being done at their favorite, historic Mays Landing institution.
“Come hang out for whatever reason,” Rodriguez says. “Whether you are staying the night, coming for dinner, coming in to sit at the bar to have a drink, or just stopping in for a coffee and a crème brulee, we make you feel at home. Come in as friends, leave as family.”