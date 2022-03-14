Here’s some ‘healthy’ advice for wine drinkers

This week’s Wine Q+A focuses on health and wellness. Is wine “healthy,” from a standpoint of its sugar and carbohydrate levels? Does the “healthiness” of wine vary depending on where it’s made, or how it’s made? And what’s the deal with wine headaches? I share my insight below, but as with anything health-related, if you have questions about whether wine is advisable for you, please consult your doctor.
For those of you just tuning in, you can send me your wine-related questions at Michael@passionvines.com, or text me at 609-248-6065. I will use this column to provide answers, and hopefully some helpful tips and perspective.
Q: Michelle B. from Ventnor asks, “My doctor says I need to cut out sugar. What wines have less sugar?”
A: Hi Michelle! You have several lower-sugar options in white, rosé, red and sparkling wines.
Wine is produced when naturally occurring grape sugars are converted into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The sugar that remains after fermentation is called “residual sugar” or “RS,” and some wines (such as sweet Riesling and Moscato d’Asti) have much higher levels of RS than others.
Alcoholic beverages are not required to list nutrition information, so it’s unlikely that you’ll find sugar content on a wine label (with the exception of a producer like FitVine, which shares information on sugar, calories and carbohydrates). As a rule, dry wines will have much lower sugar levels than noticeably sweet wines. Many wines made from the following grape varietals will be dry: Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon. Additionally, dry rosés (with crisp acidity and without noticeable sweetness) are usually lower in sugar, and sparkling wines labeled “brut nature” are the driest of sparkling wines. Grapes like Zinfandel, Grenache, and Shiraz are naturally higher in sugar, and wines made from these varietals will typically have higher levels of RS.
While these guidelines will help you select a wine with less sugar, all wines will contain some level of naturally occurring grape sugars (and in some cases, added sugars). If your doctor OKs low levels of sugar, you have a lot of great wine options!
Q: Robert H. from Linwood asks, “I can’t seem to find a wine that doesn’t give me a headache. Why? What do you suggest, or should I keep drinking my Corona Light?”
A: Hi Robert! This is a great question and one that comes up often in the wine world.
Sulfites tend to get blamed for wine headaches a lot. While some folks — especially those with asthma — can have sulfite sensitivities, sulfites occur in wine at much lower levels than processed foods like dried fruits and french fries. As such, sulfites are not typically linked to wine headaches.
Histamines could be responsible for headaches in some wine drinkers. Foods that have been aged or fermented (like wine) contain higher levels of histamines, which can cause an inflammatory response in the body. Another potential culprit is tannin, an organic compound found in the skins and seeds of grapes (and many other plants). Red wines get their color, as well as some of their flavor and texture, from extended contact with grape skins and seeds. As such, tannin could be responsible for the dreaded “red wine headache.” If you usually choose red wine, I suggest giving white wine a try. White wines do not experience extended skin contact during the winemaking process, and they have minimal tannins.
While histamines and tannin could be to blame in some instances, wine headaches are commonly caused by dehydration. Since wine typically has a higher alcohol content than beer, and it tends to be sipped more slowly over a longer period, we can become dehydrated more easily when drinking wine. I would recommend having a full glass of water prior to your first glass of wine and making sure to mindfully hydrate as you continue enjoying your wine.
If you still experience wine headaches regardless of these adjustments, it’s possible you have a sensitivity to a specific ingredient in the wine (the higher levels of alcohol, the yeast, etc). If that’s the case, Corona Light is always a great choice, especially this time of year!
Q: Tom P. of Philadelphia and Margate asks, “Are there particular wine regions that are “healthier” than others, or is it how the wine is made?
A: Hi Tom! This is a very interesting question, and there are several different perspectives on this. My feeling is that the “healthiness” of wine has more to do with the way it’s made than where it’s from. As with any natural product, grape vines are influenced by the soil in which they grow, and by the way in which they are processed and handled. If vines are treated with chemical pesticides and fertilizers and subjected to other environmental toxins, these elements end up in your glass and ultimately in your body. On the other hand, if vines are tended in ways that are kind to the earth, with minimal and mindful intervention, the resulting wines are cleaner and more healthful.
Experts have observed patterns of health and longevity among certain European populations in which wine is consumed regularly. One could assume that regionally specific wines are the key to this long-lasting wellness, but we must also consider the other typical habits of these populations, including an emphasis on family, togetherness, and a “Mediterranean diet” high in healthy fats, grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables. As winemaking is a huge cultural tradition of many European countries, these regions have a rich history of tending the earth with care and minimal pesticides. These practices have extended to many small-production vineyard sites in the New World of wine, as well.
The overall “healthiness” of wine comes down to the love, care and mindfulness that goes into creating it. If you have questions about the production methods of certain wines, please let me know!
What I’m drinking: Clay Shannon Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($19.99)
This flavorful California Cab is made from grapes sourced from Napa and Lake Counties. Napa contributes earthy tones and notes of dried herbs, while Lake County offers bright fruit, spice, and texture. Enjoy with filet, prime rib, or an aged gouda.
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing.
Drink Passionately,
Michael