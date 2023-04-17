Have you tried the Stuffed Waffle Cones from Waldo’s Spot?

Waldo’s Spot in Egg Harbor City is a simple walk-up window that sits on Philadelphia Avenue serving take out to hungry patrons in the know. It’s far easier to miss than it is to see from any car driving down the road, but for those who manage to take notice, they offer an offbeat menu of items you would never associate with each other, as things like nachos, fajitas and rice bowls share space with hot dogs and sausages, fresh lemonades and cupcakes. It’s a bit all over the place, but in a good way.
But if there is one item that stands out among the rest it has to be their Stuffed Waffle Cones. If you are expecting this treat to have anything to do with ice cream, think again. What stuffs these cones is cheesecake, making for a lovely (and arguably more indulgent) dessert. I went down and grabbed one recently after seeing a bunch of enticing posts on social media.
They switch up the flavors on the stuffed cones on the regular, and on the day I went they had either Snickers or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup varieties available. For me that was a no-brainer, as Reese’s is the undisputed king of all candy bars, and an enhancer of any and all desserts without exception.
The waffle cone they used was of the chocolate variety, which normally I would pass on, but it made sense with the Reese’s theme of combining chocolate with peanut butter. It came dipped in a chocolate shell too, which was a nice touch. The cheesecake itself featured nice chunky bites of crushed peanut butter cups, and was topped with a full size, fully intact Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup serving as a sort of crown. The cheesecake was tasty, but seemed almost frozen, which I didn’t expect. I think I would have preferred it room temp, more like how a traditional slice of this cake would be, but I still enjoyed it as it was. The whole thing was drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauces, which made it a little tricky to eat like a normal cone, but also added to the over-the-top factor of the concept overall.
I have to admit, I couldn’t finish the entire thing in one sitting. As seems to be the case with many of the more rich and indulgent desserts that I order, in the end my eyes were bigger than my stomach (which is a seriously impressive feat on the part of my eyes). I did manage to get through half of it before throwing in the towel, and saved the rest for a midnight snack, which I enjoyed the next evening.
Will I be ordering all of my waffle cones sans ice cream from now on? No, I don’t expect I will, but the stuffed variety at Waldo’s Spot is a fun twist in a new direction. If somebody ever comes up with a version of this using a hot, fresh Belgian waffle as the cone it could be truly amazing. But as is, it’s still worth the trip.
Waldo’s Spot is located at 115 Philadelphia Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Check out their Facebook page for more info.