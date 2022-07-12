From crepes to quiche, Asbury Kitchen worth checking out

When Mira Vasseva, owner of the new Asbury Kitchen in Ocean City, brought out an asparagus quiche for us to try on a recent summer morning, my wife was delighted; me not so much. (A) I don’t really care for quiche but could eat it; and (B) I dislike asaparagus.
So when I took the first forkful to show that I am game to eat (almost) anything, my wife’s eyes lit up when I took a second forkful, made pleasurable sounds and said, “Wow, that’s amazing.”
Amazing was an understatement. It was the best quiche I ever had, even with asparagus. Light, airy and truly flavorful, it transcended any quiche experience I ever had. My wife, who loves quiche, agreed: It was the best she ever had.
That set the tone for a superb breakfast from start to finish, including two other dishes Vasseva was particularly proud of – and rightly so: A salmon crepe ($12.95) filled with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes and capers, one of nine homemade sweet and savory crepes; and the Ciao Bello Benny ($13.95), one of a half dozen eggs Benedict offerings, each sounding better than the next, with this one featuring grilled ham, fresh mozzarella, arugula, Hollandaise sauce and a balsamic drizzle that was the cherry on top.
This is next-level breakfast offerings in a town already known for some pretty spectacular breakfast spaces. And Vasseva is modest about it.
“Oh, thank you,” she says quietly when told how awesome her quiche is. “I try my best.”
Her best is definitely good enough.
Vasseva took over the formerly popular Arlene’s on Asbury last year, performed a pretty substantial makeover inside and outside to debut Asbury Kitchen – a quaint and cute lunch and breakfast spot - with her family, particularly her daughter Lily Teofanova, an awesome server who is overseeing the front of the house for the summer until she heads to New York University this fall.
Now, back to the food.
Breakfast, anyone?
The large breakfast menu has pretty much anything you would want and then some. Other standout Bennys include the Crabby ($13.95) with sauteed spinach, crab meat, mushrooms and Hollandaise; and the Irish ($12.95) with grilled corned beef hash and Hollandaise, which I’ll be trying next time.
Those crepes are certainly hard to resist and certainly recommended since you don’t find them many places. Check out the Red, White and Blue ($11.95) with fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas; the S’mores ($11.95) with graham crackers, marshmallow and chocolate; or the Nutella with strawberries ($10.95).
There are also nearly a dozen omelets (served with toast and home fries), including the huge meat lovers omelet ($10.95) with ham, bacon, sausage and American cheese; the Philly cheesesteak omelet ($11.95); and Florentine ($10.95) with spinach, mushrooms and provolone cheese.
Pancakes, Belgian waffles and french toast are in abundance, as well, with standouts including banana walnut pancakes ($10.95), salted caramel-stuffed french toast with bananas ($10.95) and a Belgian waffle topped with creamed chipped beef ($14.95).
Creative lunch menu
Still not convinced? Then maybe lunch is your thing.
More than a half dozen salad options let you have a light lunch, including a beet salad ($13.95) with grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, roasted beets, walnuts, craisins and blue cheese; or the Greek salad ($12.95) with Romaine, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta cheese and Kalamata olives.
Crepes return for lunch in more savory form, including the pesto chicken crepe ($13.95) and a grilled veggie crepe ($10.95) with peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone. Homemade deli sandwiches, wraps, subs and burgers fill out the menu, and there are a bunch of “lunch classics” like hot roast beef or turkey platters ($12.95) served open face with gravy and french fries; a homemade crab cake sandwich ($11.95), fried flounder sandwich ($10.95), club sandwiches, quesadillas and more. And that quiche is made fresh every day and changes regularly.
In other words … something for everyone.