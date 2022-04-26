Foodie-friendly charity events come to South Jersey this week

If you love great food and you love eating for the sake of charity, this week is for you, as two food-focused charity fundraising dinners will take place in South Jersey.
Night of
300,000 MealsThe Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), Southern Branch’s annual event, Night of 300,000 Meals, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the FoodBank’s Egg Harbor Township location.
The event began in 2018 as Night of 100,000 Meals, but this year, they decided to triple their efforts.
“This is the third time we are hosting,” says Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the FoodBank. “It was formerly night of 100,000 meals, but it’s been rebranded as Night of 300,000 meals, and the goal is now to provide 300,000 nutritious meals for our South Jersey neighbors in need.”
While that number may seem high, the fact of the matter is that there are 60,000 families in South Jersey who are food insecure right now, making the goal a modest, yet extremely important one.
The format has expanded this year, as well, and will now include an outdoor tent where attendees can enjoy live music from the Eddie Morgan Jazz Duo while sampling various dishes and spirits from local restaurants.
In total, 20 restaurants from Atlantic and Cape May counties will participate in the event, with each serving up tasting portions of some of their signature dishes. In addition, Tito’s Vodka is a sponsor and will offer specialty cocktails.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of the restaurateurs during what we know has been a very difficult few years as well as the support of the community at large for coming together to support this event,” Hladun says.
Tickets for the event are $100, and sponsorships are available. The FoodBank is located at 6735 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Go to CFBNJ.org.
Feasting on HistoryThe second foodie event of the week is hosted by Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary edition of Feasting on History. Their annual gala, which allows guests to feast on an array of food and drinks from various local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries and serves as a fundraiser for the historic site, takes place 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.
“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring this event back, as COVID forced us to cancel it several times. So it’s our 20th anniversary, but it should have been celebrated in 2020,” says Anne Salvatore, executive director at Historic Cold Spring Village.
Salvatore seems particularly happy to see the return of the event for 2022 because as of only a few months ago, the fate of Feasting on History was still up in the air.
“In the last couple of months, since the Omicron variant has started to fade away, people that I would see would say: ‘Oh Annie – when are you having Feasting on History?’ so I started to feel some pressure to make a decision. So we decided to do it.”
The event’s original seeds were planted back in 2000 when Salvatore was searching for a way to bring funds in to support the village’s mission of historic education, preservation and heritage tourism.
“It was a struggle (to bring in funds) because we really are a seasonal heritage tourism site, she says. “So we brainstormed, and came up with the idea of having restaurants donate food for a gala event and we called it Feasting on History. We had 250 people and about 15 restaurants that first year, and it’s grown ever since. We had 700 people and about 40 vendors – including restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries at the most recent event. It was awesome!”
Individual tickets to Feasting on History are $85 per person and tables of 10 are $700. All tickets must be purchased in advance no later than 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. Go to HCSV.org to purchase tickets.