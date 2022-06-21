First ever Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival looks to be a shuckin’ good time

For many years, Atlantic City had its own seafood festival, known simply at The Atlantic City Seafood Festival. It was a fun event packed with everything from crab legs to flounder, and it had become an annual tradition within the town that folks looked forward to each summer.
A few years back, that festival moved its location to Ventnor, even changing its name in the process. Since then, America’s Playground has been without an annual seafood festival – until now.
The all-new Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, June 24 to 26, at Bader Field.
The folks behind the festival aren’t exactly A.C. newbies, either, as the fest is presented by the Steel Pier, the beloved Boardwalk amusement pier that has been attracting fun seekers since the days of the diving horses.
“After the other festival moved to Ventnor, city officials approached us and asked if we would be interested in creating a new seafood festival because they wanted to have an event of this kind back in town,” says Anthony Catanoso, owner of the Steel Pier and the main man behind the Seafood and Music Festival.
“So, we said, ‘Yes!’ We had put on a few festivals like this in Florida, and we got a feel for it that way and decided to do it up here,” Catanoso says. “It’s good to bring it back. I think there should certainly be a seafood festival in Atlantic City.”
Restaurants and Vendors
Most festivals of this kind take place for a day or two — at most — but the Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival lasts for three days and will offer up tons of the greatest treats from the sea, including shrimp, lobster, crab legs, clams, blue claws and more to all who pass through the gates.
There will be more than 60 vendors, including a multitude of seafood restaurants from up and down the East Coast, as well as crafters peddling everything from jewelry to artwork, clothing, home décor and accessories, among other goods.
If you are chowing down all day and dipping in butter sauce, the fact of the matter is that you’re gonna get thirsty. No problem: A variety of full-service bars will be on hand offering a mix of cocktails and frozen drinks along with non-alcoholic options like sodas and water. There will be beer gardens, as well, for those seeking out a brew or two.
VIP Tent
Unlike similar festivals where your only course of action is to purchase a la carte meals from individual vendors, The Seafood & Music Fest gives you an all-you-can-eat VIP option on Saturday and Sunday. For $80 per person, you will receive entry to the festival as well as access to the VIP tent which includes open bar, premium views of the main stage where the bands perform as well as an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. That’s a steal.
“The spread is going to be absolutely unbelievable,” Catanoso promises.
VIP tickets are limited and may sell out, so advance online purchase is suggested.
Bands
Catanoso and his team at the Steel Pier have hosted live music for years at various venues, so it was only natural to bring that element into the festival. But rather than sticking a band in the corner as an afterthought, they opted to make live music a co-headliner to the festival itself, and thus the Atlantic City Seafood & Music Festival was born.
There will be a total of eight bands spread out over the three days of the festival, with two acts set to perform Friday evening and three per day on Saturday and Sunday. Each band will perform for at least two hours. There will be everything from cover bands like The Killer B’s and Teddi Fusco to country acts like The Cranked Up Country Band and Glenn Roberts to tribute bands such as Jimmy & The Parrots (Jimmy Buffet tribute), The E Street Shuffle (Bruce Springsteen Tribute,) Best of The Eagles (Eagles tribute) and the popular Motown, disco and classic soul act, The Sensational Soul Cruisers. (For full band schedule, see sidebar.)
“I love seafood as much as I love rock ’n’ roll – maybe more! So I can’t wait for this,” says Dave Turner, keyboardist for The E Street Shuffle, who will take the stage at the festival 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Much like the Boss himself, Turner and his bandmates are based out of Asbury Park and have performed their note-for-note tribute to Springsteen for the last 16 years.
“We like to mix it up as much as possible,” Turner says. “We make sure to put all the big hits in every show, so there is plenty for everyone to sing along to, but we throw in some deep cuts and fan favorites and some other songs Bruce has covered, too, just to keep it interesting. We have never played the same setlist twice.”
A seafood festival is a perfect fit for the Shuffle as the band tours regularly up and down the East Coast and has a tradition of stopping in little towns to grab some quick seafood while on the road.
“It started a few years back when we had booked a few shows in New England. We began seeking out roadside shacks where we could go for lobster rolls and fried clams and things like that. Now it has become a regular part of every road trip on the coast, but this event is extra special because the whole thing is themed around seafood. I’m sure we will be doing a fair amount of snacking when we get off stage,” Turner says with a laugh.
Even More Fun
As if gorging yourself on fresh seafood while listening to fabulous live bands wasn’t enough of a good time, the Atlantic City Seafood & Music Fest will also feature some unique activities you might not have expected.
Of course there will be the traditional face painting, pony rides, games, amusements and bouncy houses for the kids, but guests will also have the chance to take flight high in the air on a hot air balloon ride.
That’s right, for just $25 for those 11 and older — $20 for those under 11 — the good folks at Lehigh Valley Hot Air will take you soaring into the sky in the basket of one of their gorgeous hot air balloons. If you’ve ever wanted to see what thousands of people eating seafood looked like from above, now’s your chance.
The Venue
Although Catanoso owns and runs the Steel Pier, that venue was never really in the discussion when it came to where to hold the festival.
“There’s not even close to enough space on the Pier to do something like this. This thing is going to be BIG. We have giant stages for our bands and all kinds of vendors will be set up everywhere. You have a clean canvas at Bader Field. You can lay it out the way you want and make sure everything is perfect,” he says.
The massive space at Bader Field also offers ample room for attendees, who Catanoso expects to number in the thousands over the course of the festival.
“Advance sales have been really strong, and we expect a really successful festival. We’d love to make this an annual event for as long as Bader Field is available,” he says.