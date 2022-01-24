Familiar faces are behind the buzz at new Northfield hotspot Carangi’s Café & Deli

Not sure who the Carangi is from the new Carangi’s Café & Deli in Northfield?
Well, if you look into the open kitchen and have ever been a fan of Romanelli’s on the Greene in Linwood, you will probably recognize that bald head in the window: Jon Carangi, who worked at Romanelli’s for nearly 22 years and was the face of the restaurant to many of the customers.
Look again and you will probably also recognize Carangi’s partner Adrian Juarez, who worked alongside Carangi at Romanelli’s for about 20 years.
Together, along with Carangi’s wife Katie – also well known in the area from her affiliation working at The Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point – they created the most buzzed-about breakfast and lunch spot on the mainland, located right in entrepreneur George Siganos’ Center Point Plaza in Northfield in the former Eis Café Europa, which was a frozen yogurt place before that.
“It was just time after 22 years,” says Jon Carangi, who left Romanelli’s about two years ago to work in other area restaurants, including the Hula Restaurant and Sauce Co. in Ocean City and Chico & Sons in Northfield. “I always wanted to own my own place, and thought maybe one day I would own Romanelli’s and take that place over after being there all that time. But I didn’t see it going in that direction, so I left there, got more experience at some other places, and then found this opportunity. It’s been an interesting ride.”
No doubt.
But a ride that seems to be paying off. Two recent visits revealed a packed restaurant with a wait. It also revealed Carangi’s is putting out some great food, particularly at breakfast.
Breakfast clubWhile we enjoyed both visits, we particularly enjoyed breakfast, which is served all day. Like lunch, the menu isn’t overwhelming but it’s chock full of all of the things you could ever ask for: omelets, wraps, sandwiches, sweet and savory dishes … even pork roll fried rice – also known as Carangi’s House Fried Rice – a tasty and unique area breakfast concoction featuring New Jersey’s favorite breakfast meat – pork roll, not Taylor Ham – rice, eggs, onion and house seating — that comes with some entrees but can also be ordered as a side for $5.
“A lot of the ideas on the menu are things I have been holding onto for myself,” Carangi says. “I saw a version of this made with ham and bacon on our honeymoon in Maui in 2008. So this is something I have wanted to do for 15 years. Everyone does potatoes and home fries and fruit – and we do, too – but I wanted another option, and we came up with this. People love it. It’s very popular.”
Other standout breakfast items include the Mexicali omelet ($13) with chorizo, avocado, peppers, cheddar cheese and pico di gallo; S’mores french toast $10) with graham cracker, marshmallow and Nutella made with sliced Liscio’s brioche; platters including corned beef hash ($12) and creamed chipped beef ($10); healthy selections including multigrain pancakes ($8 short stack, $10 full), steel-cut oats ($7), a Greek yogurt sundae ($8) with fruit and an acai bowl; and the Cali Sandwich ($9) with Applewood bacon, avocado, cheddar and a fried egg on amazing Liscio’s Italian Bakery multigrain bread. The same ingredients can be found in the stellar Cali Benedict ($14) with Hollandaise added for an even richer experience.
“Breakfast seems to be the busy meal on weekends, and lunch more so on weekdays,” Carangi says. “Luckily, we have had success for breakfast and lunch.”
Lunch dateIf you’re looking somewhere new to experience a deli-style lunch, look no farther than Carangi’s, which specializes in big salads and hot and cold sandwiches.
Lunch offerings include Juliana’s Salad ($12), a spring mix with cranberries, apples, pecans, carrots, feta cheese and balsamic dressing; homemade soups ($6 bowl, $12 quart) made from scratch including chicken noodle and vegan black bean made with fresh black beans, never from a can; and a kids menu with everything from a grilled cheese ($6) to a chicken quesadilla ($10).
But the stars of the show are the hot and cold deli sandwiches, filling the need for a deli option in Northfield. All of Carangi’s deli sandwiches are made with Boar’s Head meats. You will find traditional deli sandwiches ($11) made with roast beef, corned beef and pastrami, along with specialty hot and cold selections.
On the hot side, there’s a classic burger ($12) made with fresh ground beef; a Philly Chez-Wich ($11) featuring chopped sirloin and Cooper sharp cheese; a Reuben ($14) with your choice of meat, Russian dressing and kraut; chicken or eggplant parm ($12), the Sozeech ($10) with hot or sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions and provolone on a long, seeded roll; Adrian’s Italian Veggie ($12) with eggplant, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, Portobello, fresh mozzarella and balsamic drizzle on the seeded long roll; and The Italian Stallion ($13) with chicken or eggplant cutlet, broccoli rabe, long hots and sharp provolone on the long, seeded roll.
If cold sandwiches are your thing, check out the N.Y. Special ($12) with your choice of meat, cole slaw and Russian dressing on rye; parma prosciutto and sharp provolone ($14) with extra virgin olive oil and oregano on a long, seeded roll; Junior’s Roast Beef ($13) with roasted peppers, arugula, provolone and Texas petal sauce on a long roll; and the popular Katie’s Chicken Salad ($12) with pecans, craisins, arugula and balsamic on multigrain bread.
“We roasted a lot of our meats at Romanelli’s, but I decided to go with Boar’s Head here because it’s just a quality product, and you don’t have to worry about paying someone to do it, possibly overcooking it and dealing with waste a lot of times,” Carangi says. “So the time and money involved … it just made sense to go with Boar’s Head.
The journeyOpening his own restaurant seemed inevitable for Carangi, whose father owned a Hoagie City franchise in Philadelphia before bringing it to Atlantic City in the 1980s.
“He passed away when I was 12, so it’s hard to say I learned from him, but I think there was something in my blood to be in the restaurant business,” Carangi says.
After eventually taking a job at Romanelli’s, Carangi worked his way up from a sandwich prep guy to running the operation.
“I learned a lot, especially when it came to high-volume catering, and I really got to know people through the years there,” Carangi says. “Even though my name wasn’t on the sign outside, inside it was my restaurant. Some employees and customers thought it was my place. I was the face of it, especially after (Owner) Rick (Romanelli) started opening other places. So I had free reign to run it, but the whole time I was thinking in the back of my mind that I would like to do this for myself. I went to Mainland, grew up in Linwood and worked in the town for more than 20 years that I went to school in. So I knew the area, knew the people, and thought one day I would break out on my own.”
While working at Hula and Chico, Carangi was looking for his own options.
“I looked at the old 7-11 in Linwood, the former bagel shop in the Cornerstone Commerce Building in Linwood, and at Naomi’s in Northfield when it closed,” he says. “But then when I saw Café Europa close, I knew that was the spot. I had my eye on it. So I met Mr. Siganos, and the rest is history. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without him, my partner, my wife and everyone who has helped make this a reality. Adrian is such a great guy. We worked side by side for 20 years, and we never had one ounce of turmoil. We work so well together. And my wife has a great personality who is never too high or too low. You can’t tell if we are slow or super busy. She keeps everything calm, and that’s so important. She’s really great at her job working the front of the house. ”
Now and laterSo far, Carangi’s has been able to cash in on being the new kid on the block.
“Honestly, it has exceeded expectations,” Carangi says. “But when you think about it, where else can you go for breakfast in Northfield? So I think we have a great niche here.”
A big part of that is the Carangis’ longtime commitment to the mainland.
“It was so great when we started seeing all of those familiar faces from Romanelli’s and the Anchorage come in for breakfast and lunch,” Carangi says. “I didn’t realize how much I would miss those people when I left Romanelli’s. I was part of their lives for years, seeing them a couple times a week and talking to them about their lives. So it’s nice to have those conversations again and also to get to know new people. And if you think I know a lot of people, my wife knows A LOT! It feels good. There’s a learning curve, you never have a day off … but it’s rewarding. I would like to be doing this for the next 20 years.”