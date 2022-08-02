Famed Philly Chef teams with Cookie Till for week-long presence, charitable event

Before he worked in kitchens around the world alongside the great Jean-Georges or owned a restaurant inside Philadelphia’s Four Seasons bearing his name, Greg Vernick had sand in his shoes.
“I grew up in the Philly area and went to school in Cherry Hill, but I always spent my summers in Margate,” he says. “Actually, my first job was in Margate at Lucy the Elephant’s little Beach Grill. I was responsible for scooping water ice and cleaning the hot dog rollers. So I was immersed in the Jersey shore from a very young age. And it never gets old for me. It’s always a special feeling when I cross the Margate bridge.”
Vernick has come a long way since those summers as the Culinary Institute of America-trained chef now owns and operates three Philadelphia culinary destinations: Vernick Food & Drink, the chef’s acclaimed new American restaurant in the Rittenhouse section of the city that is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and earned him “Chef of the Year” accolades by the Philadelphia Inquirer and a 4-Bell re-review from critic Craig LaBan, who called it the “Best Overall Restaurant” in the city; Vernick Fish, the James Beard Award-winning chef’s play on an American oyster bar that is located inside Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Hotel at Comcast Center in the Logan Square neighborhood; and Vernick Coffee Bar, a modern coffee bar featuring house-baked goods, sandwiches, fresh juices and more that is also in the Comcast Center.
This week, Vernick’s visit to the shore will be more than just a summer retreat for the chef and his family as he will collaborate with Cookie Till to host a week-long presence at Steve & Cookie’s by the Bay in Margate that will culminate with a fundraising dinner at Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary that Till has been resurrecting over the last two years.
“I think many people would call me a shoobie even though I don’t feel like one,” Vernick says with a laugh. “We have been coming down there for about 35 years, so it’s a very special place for me. Cookie is someone I always looked up to, and now that we developed a little bit of a personal relationship from this, she is really a role model not just for me, but for so many people in the industry. I look at her as a measuring stick on how to run a restaurant and to do it right.”
Vernick at Steve
& Cookie’sThe culinary fun starts Monday, Aug. 8, where Vernick Fish will have a week-long presence at Steve & Cookie’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, Aug. 12.
Guests can anticipate a casual, takeaway interpretation of the restaurant’s famed ceviche, crudo and seafood-driven bites while Steve & Cookie’s team will serve drinks from their outdoor bar to invite guests to take a break at one of the restaurant’s existing picnic tables with refreshing cocktails.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Vernick team will serve savory and sweet breakfast items from Vernick Coffee Bar at the weekly Margate Community & Farmer’s Market 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“Cookie was very kind enough to allow us to do this collaboration where we will feature items from Vernick Fish and have a good time and do some casual cooking,” Vernick says. “We will offer everything from fresh seafood to pastries, and she will have the bar set up, so it should be really fun. We will serve everything in little hot dog trays and music will be playing to make the experience really fun, really casual. We are doing shrimp ceviche, tuna poke, octopus salad … things that are casual and easy to execute for us. Everything will be fresh and meant to just walk up and enjoy, grab a drink and head back to the beach while creating a fun, communal experience. I am super psyched to get down there.”
Vernick at
Reed’s FarmVernick Fish’s week-long presence will conclude with an intimate, 50-seat dinner under the stars on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary. The dinner will be prepared by Vernick and Vernick Fish Chef de Cuisine Andrew Parassio utilizing ingredients grown at the farm prepared in a makeshift kitchen built just for this dinner.
The $1,000 per-person dinner will benefit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed’s Organic Farm, which addresses the needs of food insecurity, soil regeneration and community inclusiveness in Atlantic County. A Meaningful Purpose also provides educational and vocational programming to local schools and organizations with a focus on people with cognitive disabilities.
“We are really swinging for the fences with this dinner,” Vernick says. “We will be using some of my favorite ingredients from around the world but also ingredients sourced locally, especially from the farm. There will be black truffles, whole-roasted sea bass, turbot, lobster, ribeye and a big salad with Reed’s Farm vegetables. Whenever you can connect people from where their food comes from — more than just a grocery store or restaurant — I believe you are giving back the right way. People need to find a way to feel and see and taste where their food comes from, and what Cookie is doing at her farm and her mission is something we really believe in and want to get behind.”
The dinner will also feature cocktails, fine wines, caviar, homemade bread.
“It will be a special meal,” Vernick promises. “We are using 6-foot charcoal grills, and everything will be done outside. The kitchen will be built outside. The tables are outside. If the weather holds up, you are eating right on the farm. Every time I spend time with Cookie and spend time on that farm, I get myself connected a little more, and I have a sense of responsibility to pay that forward.”
Till is equally excited: “Collaborating with Vernick Fish is a natural fit for us. It is a way to invite both our loyal guests and seasonal travelers to a treasured experience of tasting what Greg and his team have been doing at their restaurant in a casual setting, and one that’s helped inspire their approach to fresh seafood. Greg and his family have been long-time patrons of ours, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this concept to life and kick off our chef dinner series at Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary.”