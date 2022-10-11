Fall's chill brings a shift in flavors of choice

As fall is upon us, we welcome cooler days, a seasonal shift in flavors and a change in our wines of choice. While we’re not quite ready for the warming reds of winter (deep Cabernet Sauvignon and Nebbiolo based wines, and perhaps even Port with dessert), many of our palates are seeking something transitional to match the changing mood of October. In this month’s article, I’ve highlighted some of my fall favorites, along with suggested food pairings to complete your tasting experience.
White: Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viognier (California, USA; on sale $15.49)
While the zippy acidity of something like Sauvignon Blanc may be better suited for the summer months, many fuller-bodied whites are perfect for fall. This blend from Pine Ridge combines the honeyed fruit flavors of Chenin Blanc with the soft, fuller body of Viognier, and the result is a textured and tasty wine that holds its own against an October chill. Cooler fruit notes of peach and nectarine make it a natural partner for spicy fare, like a hearty fall chili.
Rosé: Domaine Clo La Petite Bete (Loire Valley, France; on sale $13.99)
With its bright acidity and round fruit notes, dry rosé is an extremely versatile and food-friendly wine. For those of you thinking ahead to your holiday food and wine menu, Domaine Clo La Petite Bete Rosé offers vibrant notes of exotic fruits and citrus that will brighten any dish. Its well-integrated acidity will complement fruit-based fare (think cranberry sauce) and offer an excellent counterbalance to creamy dishes (think mashed potatoes, or cream sauces).
Red: Braida Montebruna Barbera d’Asti (Piedmont, Italy; $29.99)
Red wine season is upon us, and I personally like to ease myself into bolder reds as the fall and winter months progress. When I’m seeking something more full-bodied than Pinot Noir and less tannic than Cabernet Sauvignon, I reach for Barbera. Barbera is one of the most widely planted grape varietals in Italy, and it has a reputation for producing food-friendly wines with low tannin, high acidity and an impressive body. The Montebruna Barbera d’Asti from Braida offers flavors of ripe cherries and red berries that finish with a touch of almond. It pairs beautifully with pizza and pasta dishes, as well as meat loaf and robust stews.
As a recap, when it comes to selecting wines for fall, aim for lush, full-bodied whites; dry, fruit-forward rosés; and reds with bright acidity and low levels of tannin. Consider which wines will complement your favorite fall dishes and have fun experimenting and expanding your palate from there.
Drink passionately,
Michael