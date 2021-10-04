Fall ushers in plenty of beer events worth celebrating

OCTOBER HERALDS THE HOLIDAYS
October is the gateway to the fall and winter holidays with lots of events and things to do. Don't forget that businesses depend on the locals to fill in the tourist gaps. We now are blessed with a plethora of breweries, distilleries, pubs and restaurants and, in order to survive, we need to keep the support active.
What’s happening
On Saturday Oct. 9, the Delaware Beer Fest will once again grace the grounds of the Bellefonte Brewery in Brandywine from noon to 6p.m. There will be 30-plus breweries as well as tastes from distilleries, wineries and food trucks. Games, music and contests will be happening. Tickets are on Eventbrite for $15.
On the same day, The Wine and Ale Trail of South Jersey is attending Clocktoberfest in Downtown Hammonton from noon to 5p.m. There will be music, food vendors and a beer and wine tent.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Spellbound Brewing in Mount Holly will celebrate its 7th Anniversary from noon to 8p.m. with over 30 beers on tap, food trucks, live music and games. They will also be tapping their anniversary beer, Phase 7 Double IPA. It’s an amazing event every year.
Also on that day at 6 p.m. is Good Time Tricycle’s Witch Craft at Paradise Lakes Campground in Hammonton. Walk through the haunted woods and meet up with all kinds of ghouls and goblins offering beer, spirits (alcoholic) and food. Tickets on Eventbrite.
To complete the busy day, Ludlam Island Brewing and Misty Meadow Sheep Farm will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. with 3 LI beers and an oompah band in Petersburg. You get a free mug and the first pour for the $25 ticket.
Once again, Habitat for Humanity and several local breweries will participate in the "Beer That Built the House" collaboration this year. This year, breweries will have the choice of the style they make, preferably with local ingredients.
Big winners
I would like to congratulate the breweries that brought home bling from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., recently. Spellbound once again came away with a medal for their Palo Santo Porter. This exceptional beer received its third medal, including a Silver this year to add to its other Gold and Silver from years past. First-timer Mechanical Brewing in Cherry Hill took a Gold medal for their Momentum in the English Mild or Bitter category. Also, Departed Soles in Jersey City won a Silver medal for its None Shall PATH gluten free beer.
Brewery Bytes
Cape May Brewing will shift into fall with several new brews and a few reprised brands. Longliner is the brewery’s latest lager release that is only available at the Tasting Room, so fans of the now-retired Cape May Lager and current Helles lager Boat Ramp Champ should make a trip down to the Cape May to grab a six-pack of this brew. Next up on the docket are some stouts, new brews and some returning favorites. For fans of dark beer, Honey Porter and Cape May Coffee Stout return in late October throughout the region. Honey Porter will be in 12-ounce cans for the first time. Sea Mistress, a session IPA at 4.2 percent brewed with Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe hops, is a draft-only release available throughout New Jersey as is Strawberry Radler, a 2.5-percent ABV traditional German-style pilsner paired with housemade lemon soda. Spiced Ale Mop Water and seasonal Double IPA White Caps will also release throughout New Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Pennsylvania in October and early November. Ties the Room Together, their 8.5-percent White Cream Stout in honor of The Big Lebowski with coffee, cocoa nibs, vanilla, and lactose and Biscuits and Honey, a true-to-style ESB made with East Kent Golding hops, will both return for distribution in November. Crushin’ It fans will be happy to note that fan-favorite Mango Crushin’ It makes its return in mid-November. Look for a tap takeover at Tilton Inn in Northfield 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
COHO will pour some interesting stouts and a Hazy IPA using all New Zealand hops. Look for a reprised and updated Kangaroo Court American IPA soon too.
Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House is still pouring their Marzen Festbier and the Crooked Creek Kolsch. Coming soon is Smooth Bore Orange-Vanilla Cream Ale.
Just up the road is Gusto Brewing serving up some awesome brews: Inside Joke: Blackberry + Plum made with lots of fruit; September Song, a pink guava pale ale; and the newest release - an amped up version of Temporary Brain Tattoo - with Citra, Mosaic, Idaho 7, Cashmere and Columbus hops!
Slack Tide in Clermont has released Stinger Hook, a N.E. Double IPA brewed with local honey alongside its sister Treble Hook Belgian-style Tripel. Slacktoberfest is also back on tap and in cans. Get some before it runs out again.
7 Mile in Rio Grande has been filling their tanks with lots of new releases this month. Look for Curse of the Black Pearl, a black lager hopped with Pearl. Bosco Blitzkrieg Blood Orange Porter is back along with a new Triple IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Calista at 9.5-percent ABV. Available in cans once again is Little Cherry, a sweet/sour cherry ale. There are even a few surprises in the fermenters.
Up in Manahawkin, Manafirkin extends the pumpkin season with their Oh Dear Gourd Pumpkin Dunkelweizen. Keeping with the Fall theme, Apple Of My Pie, an apple pie amber ale, as well as an apple cider hard seltzer will be hitting the handles. Also brewing a variation on the coffee stout, Wake the Firk Up. Brewed with pumpkin coffee, it will be named Wake The Punk Up. Plan on attending the Halloween Party on Oct. 29.
Lone Eagle in Flemington has made some changes. Longtime brewer Tim Stumpf is now the master of the mash fork and will brew up some of the fan favorites: Flemington Fog, Pumpkin Ale and a few sours. He is an alumnus of Iron Hill Brewing and Untied Brewing.
Speaking of Iron Hill, with the opening of their production brewery in Pa., they can now be found on retail shelves throughout N.J. in cans.
Bigger breweries, more beers
In Lakewood, Icarus has decided to move out of their now-cramped space and build out in Brick Twp. We are probably looking at 18 months, but it will be worth the wait.
Manafirkin is also expanding their brewery into a larger space. They are hoping to get their new equipment soon.