Don’t behave like a bunch of asses, make sure to grab your Burger Bash passes!

How many times have you experienced the following scenario?
You hear about a fun event, so you tell all your friends about it, and everybody agrees to go. They are psyched, they can’t wait, it’s going to be so great! Then, for no reason at all, you wait a few weeks before you get around to buying tickets, only to find out that now there are none left and your big plans are now a big fat flop. What a shame.
Well, guess what? This sad, uninspiring tale of procrastination is about to happen to YOU in real life if you don’t grab your tickets to Atlantic City Weekly’s Burger Bash V today!
And if this is the first you are hearing about this event, let us fill you in on what to expect …
Burger Bash V will run from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City as a lineup of 15 to 20 of the best local restaurants will compete head-to-head to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. With your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited slider-sized versions from each spot!
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, Surf Dog Bar & Grill from Woodbine, Tony Beef from Galloway Township and Somers Point, The Cove from Wildwood, A.C. Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort, Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat, Makai and the new Serendipity from Ocean Casino Resort.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end, the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will rock right out of the gate as local faves Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
We thought pounding down burger after burger with nothing to drink would likely make for an unpleasant afternoon, so we decided to throw a fully stocked bar in the middle of the room, just in case your thirst should become an issue, or if you feel the need to cleanse your palate with a shot of Casamigos.
OK, so let’s not screw this up by letting it sell out — because it WILL. So, grab tickets for everybody today and tell your buddies to Venmo you the cash, because Burger Bash V is NOT something you can afford to miss!
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission, where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!