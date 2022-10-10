Dining Review: Mike’s Pasta House offers a carb lover’s dream-come-true

When it comes to Italian restaurants, most fall into one of two categories: basic pizza joints where the pies take precedent, and more fancy spots that focus on offering a more well-rounded representation of Italy’s culinary traditions.
That’s why Mike’s Pasta House, a small but charming spot that took the place of the former Naomi’s Cafe in Northfield, is so intriguing. While just about every Italian restaurant offers pasta dishes, at Mike’s it is the main focus of the menu. You won’t find the pastas here playing second fiddle to some trendy artisan pizza or relegated to being a boring sidekick to a plate of chicken parm, that’s for sure. They have those things on the menu, but they aren’t taking center stage like they do in most spots.
In fact, seeing pasta get top billing at Mike’s is exactly what made me come wandering in on a recent weeknight with a few friends. As a lifelong pasta addict, not pulling up a seat in a place called “Mike’s Pasta House” just seemed wrong.
Upon arrival, we were greeted by a friendly duo of staff members that took turns handling drink orders and recommending dishes. Both went out of their way to make us feel welcome, and each seemed truly eager to make sure we really enjoyed our experience.
AppsAs a special for the month of October, the Bruschetta app is 50 percent off, so we let them talk us into it, and I’m glad we did. Normally, this isn’t a go-to for me, but this version was exceptionally good. Its perfectly crusty bread came topped with nice chunky bits of tomato and mozzarella and a lovely blend of garlic, basil, olive oil and balsamic which each brought big flavors. I would absolutely get it again.
Since the parade of carbs was imminent, we opted to add some protein via the Meatb’alls Ricotta appetizer (yes, they include a random apostrophe between the B and the A. No, I don’t have any idea why, but they seem to have an odd affinity for unusual punctuation, particularly when it comes to the word “meatballs.” At various points throughout the menu, you will find it listed as: “meatballs,” “meatb’alls” or my personal favorite — “meat-b’all’s.”)
Creative punctuation aside, the meatballs were excellent. Meatballs can often be dry, and that ruins them in a second, but these were perfectly moist, served in a shallow pool of zesty marinara sauce with a dollop of ricotta included for a touch of richness.
PastasThe menu offers both regular and fresh pasta options, with the fresh option costing a couple bucks more, but it’s hard not to choose fresh pasta at a place like this. The list of pastas available is dizzying and they have a separate menu of specials on top of that, so a bit of guidance from the wait staff was whole-heartedly welcomed.
Classics like Penne Vodka with peas and ham, Fettucine Carbonara with bacon and egg and Baked Ziti join more obscure finds such as Spaghetti Amatrice — a spicy selection prepared with chicken, bacon, tomato, onions; or the Gnocchi Gorgonzola, an impossibly heavy dish lightened up a bit by the addition of chicken, tomatoes and broccoli.
After discussing a few options amongst each other and the waitress, we narrowed it down to three selections – a Tagliatelle Bolognese, and two dishes from the specials menu – the Pappardelle with Mixed Mushrooms and Chicken in a Light Truffle Cream Sauce and the Shrimp and Chicken Carbonara.
The tagliatelle was flavorful, but I found the sauce to be a bit less dense than some versions I have had, likely due to the absence of the obligatory scoop of ricotta that many restaurants impart as a feature of this dish. The pasta itself was all but perfect, and one could easily tell that it was in fact homemade.
Even I found the pappardelle to be stellar, despite the fact that generally speaking I’m not big on mushrooms or truffle oil. But this sauce was outstanding – creamy, with a bit of brown gravy serving as the secret weapon making it stand on its own from your more run-of-the-mill cream sauces. Personally, I could have used less truffle oil, but that’s likely due to my distaste for it as an ingredient overall. Fans of it would almost certainly disagree.
The carbonara was enjoyable, and as rich and lush as one would expect from this type of sauce, and the smokiness of the bacon was a great balance to the creaminess, although I think I probably would have gone with either chicken or shrimp as opposed to both proteins sharing the space on top of the bacon.
We didn’t sample any of the pizzas or non-pasta entrees, but those not seeking a pasta dish can choose from a list of pizzas with all the usual toppings as well as basic Italian favorites like chicken or eggplant parm.
The great returnOne of the toughest things about a spot like this is being able to only sample a few pastas from the long list. Looking back on this trip, I never got to try any filled pastas – no ravioli, no manicotti, no stuffed shells, and I didn’t even get to even sample their vodka sauce – the measuring stick I often judge an Italian restaurant on. But as the cliché goes – that just gives me a good reason to return. Cliché or not, I’ll be doing just that.