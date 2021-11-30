Crab Du Jour brings Southern seafood traditions to the Hamilton Mall

If you thought the closing of the Ruby Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall was going to mean just another vacant business carcass laying around collecting dust, we have some good news for you: Crab Du Jour – a new restaurant focusing on various types of Cajun seafood boils — has taken its place, transforming the space and offering a fun, new concept for those who may have been yawning at the prospect of another TGI Fridays clone taking up residency among the stores at the mall.
Make no mistake, Crab Du Jour is a chain restaurant, boasting more than 60 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest, but if you haven’t heard of them, don’t feel too bad, as the company only launched in 2019. Since then, they have rapidly expanded, and the Hamilton Mall location – which opened its doors in September — is one of several Crab Du Jours to set up shop in New Jersey in recent months.
And although the brand may be something of a newcomer in the restaurant world, the focus is on making sure every guest leaves with a smile on their face
“The atmosphere is very welcoming here. We love what we do, and we excel at what we do,” says General Manager Carlos Jackson.
Jackson, an Atlantic City native, cut his teeth busting his hump at restaurants in the town he grew up in, most recently working at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Resorts Casino Hotel before making the jump this fall to Crab du Jour.
“I want to create a very people-oriented culture here,” he says. “I’m very hands-on as a manager and am willing to do whatever it takes to keep my customers and coworkers happy. We want to bring the foot traffic back to the Hamilton Mall.”
What it’s all aboutWithout a doubt, the stars of the show at Crab Du Jour are the boils. Ranging in price from $13.99 to $52.99, diners select from a cornucopia of mouthwatering seafood items, including shrimp, lobster, crawfish, mussels, scallops and crab legs (Dungeness, king, snow or blue varieties are all available), then pair them with a choice of sauces such as Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper or the Du Jour Special, a combination of all three sauces that is popular with customers.
“The Du Jour Special has a little bit of everything in it. It’s been very popular, and it works for everybody because you can adjust the seasoning to your preference. You have a choice of mild, medium or hot,” Jackson says.
The boils are presented at your table in dramatic fashion in a bag filled with your seafood selections plus corn, potatoes, seasonings and sauces that is shaken before being served.
Popular though they may be, the boils are just one aspect of the menu at Crab Du Jour. Apps include seafood restaurant staples such as hush puppies ($5.99), shrimp cocktail ($8.99) and both steamed and raw oysters ($10.99 for an order of six or $19.99 for 12), along with more traditional favorites like garlic bread ($4.99), wings ($7.99 for an order of six or $14.99 for 12), stuffed jalapenos ($7.99) and onion rings ($4.99).
If you are more of a fried seafood fan, Crab Du Jour offers baskets of fried fish ($12.99), oysters ($12.99), shrimp ($12.99), scallops ($14.99) and crab cakes $14.99), each presented with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or Cajun fries. Baskets of wings and chicken tenders ($9.99 and $13.99) are available, as well.
Keeping with the Louisiana theme, a list of Po’ Boys – New Orleans-style subs — appear on the menu with fried shrimp, fried oyster and crabmeat options ($13.99 each) serving as the standouts.
A quick detour to New England results in the lobster roll ($22.99), and Crab Du Jour puts its own spin on it by adding tomato, celery and their own secret sauce to the traditional ingredients of lobster meat, and lettuce on a bun.
If seafood isn’t your thing, you can still come along for the ride and indulge in their chicken Po Boy ($11.99), a crispy, land-based favorite served with lettuce, tomato and mayo; or an order of chicken burger sliders ($11.99), mini chicken sandwiches topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and the chef’s special dressing.
There will eventually be a full-service bar at Crab Du Jour, but presently they are working on transferring the liquor license, so it’s soft drinks and juices only for now.
The competitionThough Crab Du Jour has a lot to offer, the fact remains that Red Lobster — a far more well-known seafood chain — sits across the parking lot about 500 feet away. But, despite the brand recognition, Jackson says he isn’t worried.
“The reviews that I am hearing say that Red Lobster can’t compare to us. It’s our seasonings that everyone keeps coming back for,” he says.