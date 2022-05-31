Cape May’s Taco Caballito shines bright under youthful new owners

Seven years ago, when Cape May native Ross Hammer was forced to drop out of Drexel University just before his senior year, he had no money, no plans and no clue what to do with his life. When a move to Hong Kong to work with his estranged father fell through, leaving him penniless and deserted in a faraway land, he felt he had hit rock bottom.
“My mom and my grandmother are the ones who raised me. It was really hard to leave them, especially since I had to fly out on Mother’s Day, because it was the cheapest and only flight I could afford. I left them, flew 16 hours to Hong Kong, got to my father’s apartment and sat there for four days waiting for him, and he never showed up. So I went home,” Hammer remembers.
But fierce determination, a willingness to hustle and a helping pinch of good luck were all on his side. A $2 bet he placed on FanDuel on a whim managed to result in a $25,000 payday, enough for him and his girlfriend Lauren Cavallo to open up their own food truck selling the Filipino cuisine that Hammer was raised on.
The truck didn’t last long, and neither did the next food truck concept they tried … or the one after that. But with each stumble, the pair learned more about running their own business, and after a few years spent making a series of smart investments through the purchases of property tax liens, the couple — still only in their 20s — were able to purchase the building at 429 Beach Ave. in Cape May, which also happens to house the restaurant they just took over back in March — Taco Caballito Tequileria.
The Space
The four-story building stands on the corner of Beach Avenue and Decatur Street in a gorgeous oceanfront location among the Victorian splendor of Jersey’s oldest vacation resort. The ground floor is where Taco Caballito Tequileria sits — a spacious and well-designed Mexican bar and restaurant that offers a large menu of tasty south-of-the-border drinks and eats as well as live music. Upstairs houses a second bar and additional porch-style seating that is currently used for overflow from the restaurant, but Hammer and Carabello have plans to create a separate dining concept up there in the future.
Taco Caballito opened in 2019 in the space that formerly housed Cabanas Beach Bar, but when Hammer and Cavallo took ownership of the building, they decided to purchase the restaurant as well.
“The former owners had originally talked about maybe having us lease the restaurant back to them, but we really wanted to have full control of every aspect and make it our own,” Hammer says.
The Food
The menu at Taco Caballito was developed by Chef Victor Gomez and features creative and unexpected twists on traditional Mexican favorites.
“Victor is just incredible at what he does, so we let him take control of all of that,” Hammer says.
Starters include standards like guacamole ($13), pico de gallo ($11), queso blanco ($12) and nachos grande ($14) but also venture into some interesting territory with the Tijuana Street Fries ($17), a Mexican version of loaded fries which features carne asada, pico de gallo, queso blanco and Mexican spices atop a bounty of fried spuds.
Main entrees include an impressive selection of both craft and classic tacos, with far more varied and interesting protein choices than you will find just about anywhere else. Standouts are many, but the coconut shrimp tacos ($11.50 for two or $16.75 for three) with mango salsa, Asian slaw and chipotle aioli on a flour tortilla were outstanding, as were the Short Rib Banh Mi tacos with pickled onion, carrots, radish, cilantro and sriracha mayo ($14 for two or $19 for three), which is perhaps the most inventive dish on the menu, as Chef Gomez’ use of corn-based bao buns in place of traditional taco shells is a stroke of pure genius.
A lineup of burritos and bowls is available, as well, with unexpected options like brisket ($16), chicken tinga ($16) and Brussels sprouts ($16) popping up as welcome surprises alongside the standards like shrimp ($18) and ground beef ($16). Those looking to eat lighter have options, too, with both wedge and taco salads ($12 and $13, respectively) making appearances on the menu.
Sweet treats like churros with chocolate ganache ($9); fried plantains with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and cinnamon sugar ($9); and a tres leches cake with strawberries and whipped cream ($8) are decadent and make for a lovely ending to the meal.
The Drinks
It may be hard to believe, but Taco Caballito is the only Mexican restaurant with a liquor license in all of Cape May. With options this limited for tequila fans, they could honesty choose to cut all kinds of corners here, but it’s a testament to Hammer and Cavallo’s commitment to quality that they don’t.
“We use only fresh juices and the highest quality ingredients in all of our cocktails,” Hammer says with pride. “I don’t want any sugary mixes, and I don’t want people to have headaches after drinking our drinks. We squeeze all the juices, and you can taste the difference.”
Choosing to work only with the finest ingredients has paid off, as the cocktails here – particularly the tequila and mezcal-based varieties — are outstanding.
Purists will enjoy the Caballito, a mix of Espolon Blanco, fresh-squeezed lime juice and cane sugar syrup with a salt rim ($12); while the more adventurous cocktail drinker may prefer the Smokey Pinata ($12) with its blend of Los Vecinos del Campo, Corazon blanco, Cointreau, muddled pineapple and jalapeño, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and agave with a sugar rim; or the El Jefe ($17), a monster of a drink made with Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, pineapple and fresh-squeezed lime juices and cane sugar syrup with a chipotle sugar rim and a Grand Marnier float.
Flights of tequila are available, as are an assortment of non-tequila based cocktails like mojitos, orange crushes and more, plus a nice selection of cervezas.
The Future
Hammer and Cavallo have accomplished a lot for a pair of 20-somethings, but their ambition is endless, and the potential at 429 Beach Ave. seems promising to say the least. In fact, the top two floors of the building are being renovated with plans to open up a 10-room boutique hotel next year.
For now, the pair is enjoying the success they have seen in the few short months since taking over and are looking forward to a prosperous summer.
“People are really recognizing what we are doing here. We have had such a great response so far. I can’t even imagine what July is going to be like,” Hammer says.
But no matter what July or any other month brings at Taco Caballito, Hammer is confident that the struggles he has overcome have left him able to take on any challenges that come his way.
“I really think hitting rock bottom in Hong Kong made all of this possible. It’s embedded in me,” he says. “My family always doubted me and said I would never be able to do this, so I guess I always had something to prove. If you are really passionate about trying to do something, you can figure it out.”