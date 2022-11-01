Caesars welcomes Nobu to its stellar fine dining roster

If it seems like Caesars Atlantic City is on a roll lately, that’s because they are. With barely a moment’s time to catch their collective breath after the opening of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant earlier this fall, Caesars has doubled down, delivering a culinary one-two punch with Nobu – another world-renowned restaurant that has taken the space once occupied by the former Diamond Lounge.
For the uninitiated, Nobu is a Japanese restaurant empire famous for its celebrity clientele and world class sushi, standing out from the crowd by imparting touches of Peruvian flavors within many of its dishes. The first Nobu opened in New York City in 1994, a collaboration between celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and investor Meir Teper. Since then, the brand has expanded to more than 50 locations worldwide, and also includes a chain of Nobu Hotels, one of which will also be opening at Caesars Atlantic City in the coming months.
“Caesars Atlantic City set the standard for extraordinary experiences in the market four decades ago, and we are thrilled to continue this tradition of raising the bar with the debut of the region’s first Nobu and our $200 million resort transformation. The iconic restaurant will be the first of its kind in the greater Philadelphia region and is certain to be a game-changer in Atlantic City, with its unparalleled cuisine and stunning atmosphere, with beautiful views of the beach and Atlantic Ocean," says Joe Lodise, Senior VP and General Manager for Caesars Atlantic City.
Atmosphere
Those who prefer Boardwalk and ocean views will be pleased to find them here, as the lineup of floor to ceiling windows wash the space with natural light before the sun goes down. Sleek floors boasting natural light-toned woods and the kind of angular modern lighting fixtures one would expect from a trendy Japanese restaurant help to enhance the vibe. The chefs can be watched as they work their magic at the sushi bar, while a fun and sexy cocktail bar also sits just adjacent to the entrance.
As we were guided towards the main dining room by the hostess, the entire staff greeted us by shouting “Irasshaimase!” – the Japanese word for “welcome”- in unison. It was bit startling, but a fun way to launch head first into the Nobu experience.
And as a guest, you might as well get used to all the attention, because the wait staff will be doting from the moment you arrive, making sure every aspect of your meal exceeds any and all expectations.
The dining experience
At a place like Nobu, having an expertly trained staff is more than just a pleasant perk, it’s a necessity, as each waiter also serves as a personal tour guide to the menu and the dining experience overall, which can be intimidating for some.
Though you can certainly order whatever you choose, our recommendation is to allow your server to help steer the ship. Our main server Sean spent time asking us questions and getting to know our personal tastes and preferences and then followed up by suggesting a series of dishes designed around them.
Guests who might be a bit hesitant to dive head first into the more exotic plates are guided in the right direction, while also being encouraged to loosen inhibitions, be a bit daring and sample some items they may otherwise have not. And though Nobu is famous for its sushi, we found there to be more than enough outside of that realm to satisfy even the pickiest eater.
Our meal
We started off with a round of drinks, which included the stellar Grapefruit on the Rocks, a blend of Domaine de Canton liqueur, St. Germain, lychee and pink grapefruit juice. Normally gin is the spirit of choice in this cocktail, but I swapped it out for Casamigos blanco tequila which paired perfectly. The beverage menu also boasts a large list of exceptional sakes, including several made specifically for Nobu.
Dishes began on the lighter side, with a deliciously sweet and spicy Baby Corn Honey Truffle and Edamame Choclu, which made use of a large kernel Peruvian corn, the first of many Japanese-Peruvian fusions.
One of the restaurant’s signature items, the Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi was next, and it’s easy to see why this dish is so beloved. The freshest yellowtail imaginable paired with the subtle heat of razor-thin slices of jalapeno and cilantro all resting in a shallow pool of mildly sweet yuzu ponzu sauce added up to perfection.
A baby spinach salad with dry miso that followed served as a lovely and flavorful palate cleanser, though we each made a point not to fill up on salad.
One of the best surprises was the variety of textures and tastes at Nobu. It’s one of this restaurant’s real strengths, and an uncommon one, as one could easily eat a 10-course meal here and not have any of it feel repetitive.
We opted to skip some of the more well-known choices like the signature Black Cod with Miso, instead bouncing around from superb dishes like the New Style Sashimi with paper-thin slices of semi-cooked salmon prepared with sesame seeds, chives, garlic and yuzu soy sauce; to fun and playful tastes such as the Wagyu Tacos – adorable, matchbox car-size tacos filled with slices of Japanese A5 Wagyu, scallion and red onions with a crunchy and flavorful shell. The King Crab Amazu Ponzu served with shaved red onion and jalapeno in a sweet ponzu sauce may have been the only letdown of the night, as the breading and sauce overwhelmed the delicate flavor of the crab.
Standouts from the kitchen can come from any direction at Nobu, and this was proven by our waiter as he suggested the Lamb Rosemary Miso, a dish we never would have thought to order, but were blown away by. The tenderness and flavor of the lamb was unmatched, and eating each piece off the bone with your hands like a chicken drumstick was half the fun.
After what felt like an endless parade of starters, salads, snacks and entrees, we finally found some time for a few pieces of sushi (which differs from sashimi, as sashimi is raw fish served without sushi rice). After confirming both adventurous and not-so adventurous palates with our server, we were brought out several gorgeous plates of sushi, all hand-selected by Executive Chef Wendi Velasquez. Japanese eel, toro, yellowtail and sea urchin all made appearances (if you have never had the latter, tread lightly as it’s a VERY acquired taste)as did a wonderful baked snow crab roll with avocado that more than made up for the earlier king crab misstep.
With just a smidge of space left in our stomachs, we decided to share a few desserts, and we were glad we did. A trio of sorbets were each refreshing and delightful, with pear, coconut and raspberry flavors all attempting to one-up each other for best in show honors (coconut won out in the end). As good as they were, the sorbets ended up serving as merely a warm up act for the incredible Buttermilk Donuts – a mini pile of warm cinnamon sugar donuts paired with a soy caramel sauce generously poured over the top balanced masterfully by a creamy scoop of vanilla gelato. A finer ending one could not imagine.
A start of something big
On the night we dined, Nobu had only been operating at Caesars for 6 days, but if things are running this smoothly this early in the game, one can only imagine what lies ahead for this fine dining powerhouse.
And for as many dishes as we sampled, we barely scratched the surface of the menu, which will undoubtedly be the case for any and all diners who enter, meaning return trips are all but mandatory if one is to enjoy the full scope of the Nobu experience.
And that’s before they even open the doors on the Nobu Hotel.