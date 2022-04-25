Burger Bash V returns to the Nugget

There aren’t many foods that are universally adored in America, but we have a few: Pizza, tacos and mac ’n cheese each fall in that category, but the one that rises above them all is the mighty hamburger.
Whether it’s topped with cheese, doubled, tripled or baconated, something about this combo of meat, bun and toppings seems to scratch everyone right where they itch. That’s why we at Atlantic City Weekly will come together to dedicate an entire rockin’ afternoon to this American classic as Burger Bash V sizzles from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Expect a who’s who of the top local restaurants — at least 15 to 20 in total — all furiously grilling their tails off in head-to-head competition to see who makes the best burger in town. And the best part is that attending means you can pound down slider-sized versions of each of them all day long.
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, Surf Dog Bar & Grill from Woodbine, Tony Beef from Galloway Township and Somers Point, The Cove from Wildwood, AC Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort and Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will kick into high gear as local faves Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event, making sure Burger Bash V rocks in every way imaginable. Expect everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
You’re gonna need to wash all those burgers down too, so we decided to throw a fully stocked bar in the middle of the room for your thirst quenching, beer guzzling, cocktail sipping and shot downing needs.
So, by now you must be wondering when tickets will go on sale, right? Well they already did! But the good news is there are still some left, you just gotta grab ’em.
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at AC Weekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!