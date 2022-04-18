Burger Bash V brings the fire to Golden Nugget

Ever have a burger that is so good you find yourself legitimately upset when it’s all gone? We have. So we thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if there was a party where you could eat as many burgers as you want and never run out?”
A few years back we made that dream a reality, called it Burger Bash, and it was glorious. And this year, it makes its grand return after a COVID-mandated break. Yes … Burger Bash V returns to Golden Nugget Atlantic City for a day of wondrous gluttony 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs—Saturday, June 18.
An all-star lineup of 15 to 20 of your favorite local restaurants will battle it out for top honors, serving up slider-sized versions of their best burgers for the crowd of hungry carnivores. There will be professional judges picking winners, as well as an Eater’s Choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day.
The official list of participating restaurants is still growing, but right now it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, Surf Dog Bar & Grill from Woodbine, Tony Beef from Galloway Township and Somers Point, The Cove from Wildwood, AC Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort and Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat.
In addition to all the burger action, there will be live music from local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride, plus a full bar slinging all your favorite beers and cocktails.
So what are you waiting for? Tickets are on sale NOW and are going FAST.
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and includes one-hour early admission where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!