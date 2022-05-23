Burger Bash chefs bring their A game to the Nugget at Burger Bash V

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, chances are you’ll end up attending at least one backyard barbecue over the next few days. And it’s likely you’ll end up eating a hockey puck-esque, not-so-tasty burger prepared by a vastly unqualified “chef” wearing an apron that says “Grill Sergeant,” or some other equally unfunny pun. Don’t worry, he watched a few episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” as well as a YouTube video on how to grill like a pro, so this should all work out splendidly. Now get ready to force feed yourself a quarter pound of guilt and social pressure on a sesame seed bun. Welcome to flavortown? We think not.
In between unsatisfying bites, don’t forget to remind yourself that it doesn’t have to be this way. Burgers can be great. In fact, in the right hands they can be AMAZING. And that’s why you need to grab your tickets for Burger Bash V today!
Burger Bash V will run from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City as a lineup of about 15 of the best local restaurants will compete head to head to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to a classic style for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited slider-sized versions from each spot.
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, The Cove from Wildwood, A.C. Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort, Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat, Makai and the new Serendipity from Ocean Casino Resort.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end, the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will be rockin’ right out of the gate, as local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
Washing down those burgers won’t be a problem either as there will be a fully-stocked bar in the middle of the room packed with craft beers, fun cocktails and drink specials.
Every year this event sells out, so grab your passes today!
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission, where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!