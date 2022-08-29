Building the perfect Labor Day Weekend

For many people, Labor Day is a dreaded weekend. One that signals the end of summer, a countdown they wish they could put off or bypass completely. But being that it’s the last hurrah, we think a better approach is to treat it as the final celebration of an amazing season, and we can’t think of a better spot to celebrate Labor Day than in New Jersey’s oldest beach resort — Cape May.
To save you some time, we’ve taken all the work out of planning and put together a timeline for the ultimate Cape May Labor Day weekend, full of great dining options, fun shopping and, of course, some time to soak up the sun on the beach.
Friday – On Friday evening after the work day is done, head out for an early night with lots of cocktails at Rusty Nail. This bar is across the street from the beach and is known as Cape May’s iconic surfer bar. The chill vibe is accented by fire pits, shuffleboard, live entertainment and cold cocktails, and customers can enjoy having sand at their feet and the ocean across the way. Rusty Nail offers wine, craft beer, frozen cocktails and their very own list of specialty cocktails using fresh juices. Their Pink Lemonade — a mix of their very own Rusty Nail lemonade, along with vodka and sprite is a great choice to start the evening. Other standout specialty cocktails include the Citrus Bojito with Absolut Citron, basil, lime, lemon and ginger ale or the Rusty Rum Runner which features a tropical blend of pineapple, orange and mango juices, banana liqueur and Bermuda rum. Rusty Nail is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.
Saturday – Start the morning off bright by heading to the beach and getting some sun for a few hours. Lie out in the sand and enjoy the sun on your skin and the sound of the ocean waves crashing against the shore.
Once off the beach, head out for a nice casual lunch. Lucky Bones Back Water Grille is one of our favorite casual dining spots in the Cape May area. An American-style restaurant with brick oven pizza, soups, sauces and desserts all made from scratch, this place is a popular lunch spot and for good reason. Start out by ordering one of their award winning brick oven pizzas, for the table before moving on to entrees. We love the Clam Boat Pizza — a New Haven style pie topped with locally caught clams, roasted garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh oregano.
Lucky Bones is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 1200 NJ-109, Cape May. Go to LuckyBones.com.
After lunch, take a stroll through the Washington Street Mall, with its plethora of bookstores, art galleries, ice cream shops and more. You can find clothing, candles, jewelry, lingerie, baseball caps, soaps, handbags, a beef jerky shop and even a boutique and ice cream shop for dogs. Looking for something to take home as a keepsake? Head to Beachlove Cape May for Cape May-themed collectibles and gifts that will remind you of this perfect Labor Day Weekend for years to come. Go to WashingtonStreetMall.com.
Head back to shower up, get changed and maybe relax and enjoy a cocktail or two before strolling back out for a special dinner at one of Cape May’s best dining locations, The Washington Inn.
The Washington Inn and Wine Bar was first constructed in 1846 and has endured quite the history throughout the years. Fine dining at its best, we suggest you start simple with the Chef’s Featured Oysters with a champagne mignonette, served with cocktail sauce. We also love the Duroc Pork Chops, with celery root, braised collard greens, bacon lardons, mostarda, and a rosemary demi glace. WashingtonInn.com.
Sunday – Sundays are made for brunching, and The Mad Batter is a great place to start. If you are looking for a little bit of everything, try The Croustade which has scrambled eggs, sausage, roasted red peppers and garlic, green onion, pepper jack cheese, all served over a brioche bun. Pair with a Bloody Mary and start the day off strong. The Mad Batter is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in the Carroll Villa Hotel on 19 Jackson St. Go to MadBatter.com.
After indulging at brunch, jump on board with Day Sipper Wine, Brew and Spirit Tours for a few tastings. All you have to do is schedule the date, choose three wineries, breweries or distilleries around Cape May and you’re all set. Their hippie-esque van will pick you up from anywhere in Cape May County and return you back there after. Enjoy three complimentary tastings at each of the spots you choose. Price per person is $165. Day Sipper.com.
Soak up those sips with dinner at Congress Hall. Blue Pig Tavern offers dished made with farm-to-table ingredients from Beach Plum Farm, served in their rustic dining room. Try the always delicious shrimp cocktail appetizer then double down on the seafood with their Congressional Lump Crab Cake which comes with the classic sides of french fries and coleslaw. Dinner is served daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Blue Pig Tavern is located inside of Congress Hall at 200 Congress Place. CapeResorts.com
While there are many places in Cape May to grab a frozen treat, Peace Pie is one of the best and most unique. This fun shop sells one-of-a-kind ice cream sandwiches prepared with a layer of delicious pie filling inside in a variety of flavors including, key lime, salted caramel apple, cherry, banana cream, coconut cream, blueberry cobbler, Boston cream, pecan and lemon meringue among others.
Peace Pie also offers pickup and delivery in Cape May using DoorDash. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and are located at 326 Carpenters Lane in Cape May. Head to Peacepieworld.com.
Monday – With Labor Day effectively being the last day of summer, it’s a must that you end strong. And that means a meal at Lobster House.
The Lobster House overlooks the scenic Cape May Harbor, offers five dining rooms including the Schooner American, an outdoor cocktail lounge where guests can enjoy a few drinks before heading in to dine. We love to order family-style here, so everyone can taste a little bit of everything. Classics like crabmeat cocktail, baked stuffed clams and the fisherman’s wharf platter always make our list. The Lobster House is located at 906 Schellengers Landing Road. TheLobsterHouse.com.