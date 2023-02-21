Borgata’s Old Homestead Steak House gets a makeover – with classic inspiration

If you haven’t dined at Old Homestead Steak House, it certainly hasn’t been for lack of opportunity, as the restaurant inside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has been there since 2003, and its original location in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District has been continuously operating for more than 150 years.
And like most spots that have stuck around that long, they don’t often mess with their formula for success. But for a few months at the end of last year, Borgata’s Old Homestead location shuttered its doors for a sprucing up of sorts, expanding the bar and adding various design elements to catch the eye of any and all who dine here. The renovation makes sense too, as B Prime — Borgata’s other onsite steakhouse — just opened its doors last fall, upping the in-house competition for steak. And with Borgata’s 20th anniversary happening this year, it all fell into place seamlessly from a timing perspective.
“Our design team worked tirelessly, reviewing every detail. Identifying the right time to revamp such an iconic restaurant takes logistic efforts and incredible collaboration on multiple fronts. With Borgata preparing to celebrate our 20th year in 2023, the timing felt perfect,” says Robert McIntosh, director of food and Beverage for Borgata.
And now that it has reopened, all it takes is a quick walkthrough to know that the efforts paid off.
Though the space features new design elements, the inspiration for them comes from the original location, ensuring the charms of the update reflect those of the overall brand. Old school paneling and tones of gold, red and deep brown complement each other in a way that manages to feel modern, but with an obvious respect for its roots. Gorgeous high priced artwork and photographs add additional touches of sophistication and nostalgia throughout the stunning multi story space.
And according to McIntosh, the response has been tremendous.
“As we expected, we are seeing tremendous volumes for the reopening and for the foreseeable future. The enthusiasm amongst our guests around Borgata is electric,” he says.
We stopped in recently to have a look around at the new renovations, which of course made for a perfect excuse to indulge in a lovely dinner. Here is what we thought:
The barDim lighting is almost a given at bars these days, but Old Homestead opts for a bit more brightness, which serves the space well, as you can actually see the gorgeous brass accents that frame the massive floating bar along with its crimson-hued stools. A lineup of large, semi-circular booths flank the space, making for a fab spot to relax with friends for a slightly less buttoned-up experience.
High-end restaurants need high-end cocktails to match, and Old Homestead steps to the plate with a killer drink menu that covers a lot of ground without being overwhelming. Highlights include the appropriately titled The Renovation — a fun fruity mix of Grey Goose vodka, Malibu rum, cranberry, pineapple and cherry juices; and the Tequila Old Fashioned, which gives a south-of-the-border spin on a classic cocktail, this time with Casamigos Anejo Tequila filling in where the bourbon would normally be, along with agave, cherry juice and orange bitters rounding things out.
Getting startedWhile the visual changes are clear as can be, luckily, the menu has remained mostly the same as it was, with a few welcome additions, such as the stellar Lobster Bisque, a rich and meaty take on this much-loved soup, this time served with a crispy baked cheese crostini for dunking.
The heavy cut bacon made for an enjoyable starter and the Vermont maple syrup it was served with added a breakfast-y vibe, though we found the shaved parmesan to be a tad out of place.
Seafood lovers will surely want to check out the raw bar, which boasts the always popular shellfish standouts like Clams on the Half Shell, East Coast Oysters and a fabulous Shrimp Ceviche with tomatoes, onions, avocado and cilantro, among other dishes. We find any of these to serve as a wonderful balance to all the red meat and carb-heavy sides that we inevitably end up ordering at a steakhouse.
The main eventWe’ll be honest – it’s tough (bordering on impossible) for us to go to Old Homestead and order anything but beef as our main course, but for those who aren’t fans of red meat, there are a surprising number of options to pivot to, from a simple Chicken Parmesan to Chilean Sea Bass, Shrimp Linguine and a Florida Red Snapper Veracruz served with peppers, tomatoes, capers and broccoli rabe.
But the most decadent and wow-factorish of the bunch are without a doubt the Whale Size Lobsters, which are available in jaw dropping sizes from 4 to 6 pounds (expect a jaw dropping price tag to match). The temptation to order a 6-pound lobster simply to see what it looked like on the plate was high, but in the end we didn’t pull the trigger. Next time we may just have to.
Instead, we opted for the Surf and Turf, which came with a far more traditional-sized Maine lobster tail that was even more succulent than we had hoped, and a perfectly tender filet, each of which complemented each other brilliantly. In addition to that, we couldn’t resist Old Homestead’s signature steak, The Gotham Rib Steak – a 34-ounce beast served on the bone with a crispy onion ring garnish. The Gotham gets wet-aged for 28 days and is cut in house daily. Its flavor needs no sauces of any kind, although many are available should that be your cup of tea. No matter how it’s topped, it’s clear why this steak is the star of the show here.
The one misstep of the night was the 16-ounce Prime Steakhouse Cheese Burger. While its presentation is impressive, with a stack of onion rings forming a steep peak atop the soft bun, when we cut into it, we were disappointed to find the medium-rare burger that we ordered was completely cooked all the way through. Being that this is a very thick burger (making it easy not to overcook), and that it also comes with a $40 price tag, that was a shame. Cooking temps aside, we agreed that it did taste good and still retained enough juiciness to be enjoyable, but the texture was off and the pink noticeably absent.
Pairing expertly with all of our entrees were a pair of sides, each of which were excellent. The lobster mac and cheese was as creamy and indulgent as anyone could hope for, while the garlic mashed Potatoes were fluffy, buttery and utterly enjoyable in the way that only American comfort food can be. Other options on the sides list included Brussels sprouts, creamed or steamed spinach or broccoli, onion rings, and linguine with tomato and basil.
Sweet treatsDesserts skip the trendy in favor of well-established classics. One can select from a list of recognizable faves, such as a slice of their famous Cheesecake with a mixed berry compote; Crème Brulee with a caramenlized sugar crust; or Grandma’s Cheddar Cheese Apple Pie, which gets teamed up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the win.
Something old is new againWhile it may be the type of spot you reserve for special occasions as opposed to a regular night out, a trip to Old Homestead is a must-do for anyone who hasn’t been there yet (and anyone who has for that matter.)