Borgata announces new steakhouse concept to open

It was just announced that B Prime, a new contemporary steakhouse concept created by MGM Resorts International, will open at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Thursday, June 23. Blending an indulgent menu, imaginative cocktails, and a curated music playlist, B Prime, led by Executive Chef Howard Stilianessis, will create an atmosphere that immerses guests in an interactive and engaging dining experience.
“We created B Prime as a modern alternative to the classic steakhouse,” said Borgata Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Caratozzolo. “From tableside presentations to high-quality steak cuts and beverage offerings, the restaurant will provide guests a first-class culinary experience from the moment they arrive until the conclusion of their evening with us.”
Cuisine
B Prime’s featured menu items will include a curated collection of the best steak cuts available, sourced from Japan, New Jersey, Idaho, and Texas. Hand-selected menu options will consist of a 42-ounce B Prime Tomahawk for two; 18-ounce Wagyu Chateaubriand; and the “Taste of Japan” Steak Flight, one of the menu’s unique offerings, including A5 Kobe Beef.
Guests also can enjoy signature dishes such as Steak Tartare topped with quail egg, house-made pickles and toasted sourdough; Seared Crab Cake, served with preserved lemon and remoulade; Wagyu Cheesesteak Bites topped with caramelized onions, aged provolone and truffle on a buttered Parker Roll; Prime Plateau, a seafood tower complete with Maine lobster, shrimp, oysters, clams and tuna tartar; Dayboat Scallops topped with seasonal succotash and petite greens; and Cacio e Pepe, a custard-like poached egg folded into homemade spaghetti that brings cheese, pepper, and pasta together for a flavorful and hearty dish.
The menu will include a selection of vegetarian and vegan options, with a focus on fresh produce sourced locally. The Cauliflower Steak topped with pistachio vinaigrette, radish, and crispy shallots will be a highlight for plant-based diners or those wanting a hearty vegetable entrée, along with the signature Jersey Tomato Salad.
Drinks
B Prime will offer an elevated beverage menu featuring beautifully garnished specialty cocktails such as:
• Borgata Signature Old Fashioned - The most classic of whiskey cocktails, will be handmade with bourbon or rye, demerara gomme, a dash of Angostura bitters and garnished with an orange twist
• The Kiwi Energy - Blended with vodka or tequila, this libation is made with Orgeat, pineapple and kiwi juice
• Beach Don’t Kill My Vibe - Crafted with Coruba Jamaican Rum, tangerine juice, lemon juice, passionfruit and sugar cane syrup, this beverage is served over crushed ice with orange, pineapple and mint garnishes
• A variety of beers and an extensive wine-by-the-glass list round out B Prime’s beverage menu
B Prime is located on the casino floor adjacent to the BetMGM Sports Book. Hours of operation are Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. To make reservations or for more information, go to TheBorgata.com.