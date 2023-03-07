Bar 32 and Rhythm & Spirits offer up an incredible chocolate-focused brunch like no other

If there’s one thing you can’t accuse the restaurants on the Orange Loop of, it’s a lack of creative ideas. Since opening their doors, both Rhythm & Spirits — with their trendy, twisted-up vision of Italian restaurant meets modern tiki bar — and Bar 32 -with its marriage of fabulous cocktails and bean-to-bar chocolate with a chic romantic vibe — have been standouts on a block of Atlantic City known for its standouts.
Both spots are owned by local entrepreneur Mark Callazzo with much of the creative juice coming from partner Lee Sanchez of STW Hospitality.
On any given night, a trip to either spot is bound to leave you pleasantly surprised by one aspect or another, whether it’s the funky, old-school mixtape theme of the menus at Bar 32, or the popping beats from the DJ that spins the soundtrack to your dinner at Rhythm & Spirits.
Quirky ideas have become the norm along Tennessee Avenue, and recently the two restaurants have joined forces, melding both concepts into one decadent weekend event — the Chocolate Focused Brunch.
What is it?While offering sweet breakfast dishes that hit more like desserts has been the norm at diners and pancake houses for decades, what is going on at Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is truly one of a kind.
The choice of vibe is yours, as you can enjoy the meal in both spaces, and either makes for an experience about as far away from IHOP as one can get. Bar 32 was packed when we went, so we dined at Rhythm & Spirits, seated amid the standard Sunday morning crowd — a fun yin yang of chipper, clear-eyed earlybirds seated next to Sunday morning soldiers attempting to brunch their way through the type of brutal hangovers that invariably follow a late night out in America’s Playground.
Although its focus is on chocolate, one of the most fun aspects of the brunch is how much culinary leeway there is to play around within the parameters of that single ingredient. From subtle savory/sweet combos to the most over-the-top sugar bombs, the journey through the menu was an absolute blast. Entrees can also be paired with unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys, frozes and Aperol spritzes for $40 should you be in the mood to make it a day drinking adventure.
We had four of us at our table and opted to order a bunch of dishes, ignoring the norms of forcing sweets to a dessert course only and instead asking our server to bring all dishes out whenever they were ready. When chocolate is at the nucleus of your dining experience, rules go right out the window.
The foodWe started off sweet with the Italian American Waffle, a Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped with housemade cannoli filling, orange marmalade, cracked cannoli shells and shaved dark chocolate with a touch of orange zest rounding things off. It set the tone for the meal nicely, as the chocolate was weaved into the dish with skill, and it never felt like it was beating you over the head. Orange and chocolate are a natural combo, and the acidic tang of the marmalade played well with the rich ricotta that made up the base of the cannoli cream. The waffle itself was crisp outside and doughy inside, just as it should be.
From there we shifted courses dramatically, as the charcuterie board arrived. Titled “If the boot met Wanka” this traditional mix of meats, fruits and cheeses also featured a full pretzel and a cup of Bar 32’s signature dipping chocolate for dunking and drizzling. Italian salami paired better than we expected with the chocolate, and the berries were a no brainer. The pretzel would have been great too, but it was rather unremarkable, closer in spirit to the basic pretzels you might buy outside a stadium as opposed to the big monster-sized Bavarian ones they have just down the street at the Callazzo-owned Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. They would be wise to swap one of those in instead.
We cleansed our palate with a simple margherita pizza, the only dish we ordered that did not feature the mighty cocoa bean in any form. The pizzas here come from the kitchen of yet another Callazzo establishment, Cuzzie’s Pizza, and suffice to say if you have not had one, you really should make a point to change that. Buttery crust, a sauce that bursts with fresh tomato flavor and just the right amount of broad slabs of mozzarella made this a favorite despite it being technically off-theme.
A second Italian dish hit the table next, the Carbonara – which featured a personal fave of the pasta world – bucatini. It came tossed in a lighter-than-expected sauce of egg, parmesan and Neuskie’s bacon, which we were once again encouraged to hit with a touch of dipping chocolate. Crowbarring in the chocolate to this one was a bit of a stretch for me, as I’m not sure it added much to the dish outside of the gimmick, but if done with a light enough touch it wasn’t bad either. The bacon was thick-cut and smoky as can be, and also featured prominently in the bacon and eggs dish that followed it.
The dessert?Can a brunch themed entirely around chocolate really require a dessert? Yes, yes it can. And it did. For our final act of chocoholism we decided to head back to the top of the menu, where we selected the Bar 32 Waffle as the grand finale. And boy was it ever.
Far larger and more exaggerated in the visual sense than the Italian American Waffle that began the meal, this was an utter mountain of a dish — a Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped generously with bruleed marshmallows and vanilla ice cream all crowned in grand fashion with brown butter cookie crumbles, graham crackers and double chocolate brownie bits. The menu claimed there was whipped cream as well, but we didn’t see any, unless it was somehow buried among the melee of sweet treats. No matter, there was plenty to love here, with the ice cream making its first appearance of the day to much fanfare. The brown butter cookie crumbles are to die for too, and I would make a point to ask for extra of those when you go. And unsurprisingly, the brownies that come out of a bean-to-bar chocolate shop are some of the best around. The marshmallows were lightly kissed with the blowtorch back in the kitchen, giving them a lovely campfire toastiness that stood out clearly despite having to compete with a cacophony of other sugary flavors.
Final thoughtsIf you spent Saturday mornings as a child watching endless cartoons with a big bowl of Count Chocula or Cocoa Pebbles on your lap, there likely isn’t a better adult-friendly version of that experience than the one you’ll find at the Chocolate Focused Brunch. Is it everyone’s cup of tea? Perhaps not, but who cares? After all, do you really want to share a meal with someone who would snub their nose at a concept like this?